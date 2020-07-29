Offensive lineman Trevyon Green has had a very interesting journey so far in his career. The Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy standout has been a known commodity for quite a while but recently reclassified from the 2021 class to the 2022 class. There are a lot of offers on his sheet already but many teams are looking forward to seeing the progress he's made since the end of last season.

"All the schools are very interested but they want to see me in person to see my body and how everything changed," Green said. "When I was 390-pounds I would go into a school and they'd ask if I can move. Now I've lost the weight and am down to 355-pounds now they just want to see me move.

"Recruiting is going well but it's not really crazy right now." he said. "Maryland, Boston College, North Carolina, and Pittsburgh are staying in touch.

"I'm trying to get in contact with coach Beatty at Pittsburgh," said Green. "Coach Brawley at Maryland and I are cool and are always talking. Coach Searels from North Carolina and I talk a lot. The Boston College coaches stay in touch. I haven't done any virtual visits but I want to visit all these schools once the pandemic is over."