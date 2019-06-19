2021 QB Tabscott talks BC
Boston College's most recent Class of 2021 quarterback offer went to Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan prospect DC Tabscott, one of the South's top signal callers from among the current crop of rising ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news