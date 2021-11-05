2021 Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech and BC are both 4-4, but three of the Hokies’ four losses have been decided by one score, whereas the Eagles have been averaging a putrid 10 points per game in their four ACC defeats. BC will try to right the ship offensively Friday night during the eighth-annual Red Bandana Game, honoring the late Welles Crowther. It will be the first of three November home games for the Eagles this season. When is BC playing? Friday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Series History Virginia Tech leads the all-time series, 19-10. The teams have split their last four meetings, but the Hokies have left two of their last three trips to Chestnut Hill as winners. BC and Virginia Tech are permanent crossover opponents. Despite being in different ACC divisions, the programs square off every year. It’s made for some classic matchups. Last season, though, wasn’t one of them. The Eagles traveled to Blacksburg and committed five turnovers in a primetime game at Lane Stadium. Then-No. 23 Virginia Tech turned a three-point game into a 40-14 blowout win. The year before that, BC created five takeaways of its own when Virginia Tech came to Alumni Stadium for the season opener, and the Eagles held on for a 35-28 victory. In 2018, the then-No. 24 Eagles outscored the Hokies, 24-7, in the second half to secure their seventh win of the year and clinch “College GameDay.”

Of course, there are some more fabled moments in this series, like when Matt Ryan led No. 2 BC to a miraculous fourth quarter comeback under the lights of Lane Stadium for the Eagles to remain undefeated in 2007, or when Virginia Tech’s Mike Vick ripped off an 82-yard rushing touchdown against BC in 2000. Virginia Tech’s Record: 4-4 (2-3 ACC) Breaking Down the Hokies: Offense: The Hokies have been a disappointment offensively this year. In 2020, Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert piloted a Virginia Tech team that ranked 10th nationally in rushing. The Hokies still have a dual-threat quarterback this year and a stable of backs, but they aren’t nearly as effective. Braxton Burmeister is quick but not as elusive as his predecessor. The redshirt junior has carried the ball 83 times—more than any other Hokie this year—yet he’s averaging just 3.3 yards per tote. Unfortunately, in college football, sacks count against quarterback rushing total (and Virginia Tech has allowed 149 sack yards), however, the Oregon transfer is still not as dynamic as Louisville’s Malik Cunningham or as powerful as Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader. BC head coach Jeff Hafley noted, though, that Burmeister is a better downfield thrower than Shrader.

Burmeister is completing 54.3% of his passes but has hit on 12-of-38 passes 20 or more yards downfield, which yields a Pro Football Focus passing grade of 74.8 for that range. He’s throwing to a group of wide receivers that Hafley believes could be the best the Eagles have seen this year. It starts with Tré Turner, who leads the team with 34 catches and 602 receiving yards. Often, defenses know the ball is going to Turner, and he makes it happen anyway. The 6-foot-2 junior has a 43.8% contested catch rate (7-of-16), according to PFF. His production is followed by that of Tayvion Robinson, a 5-foot-10 sophomore who lines up in the slot 70% of the time, per PFF. Robinson has hauled in 31 catches for 323 yards and a team-best four receiving touchdowns. The Hokies lost tight end James Mitchell in the second week of the Hokies’ season. The NFL hopeful suffered a serious knee injury during Virginia Tech’s win over Middle Tennessee. Instead, the Hokies have relied on a pair of backups at the position, both of whom have recorded four or more receptions this season. Virginia Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen uses a trio of running backs, starting with Raheem Blacksheer (77 attempts, 358 yards, four touchdowns), who also has 16 catches out of the backfield. True freshman Malachi Thomas (57 attempts, 302 yards, three touchdowns) has gotten a lot of run, too. And then there’s Jalen Holston (46 attempts, 176 yards, one touchdown). They’re in front of an offensive line that’s relatively young (includes true freshman right guard Kaden Moore and 6-foot-9 redshirt sophomore left tackle Luke Tenuta). It’s a group that’s tied for sixth in the ACC in PFF run blocking grade and all alone at seventh in PFF pass blocking grade. Defense: Head coach Justin Fuente’s team has kept itself in games because of its defense. The Hokies rank fifth in the ACC in scoring defense (22.4 points allowed per game) and fourth in the league in opponent third-down conversion rate (31.5%). Virginia Tech has conceded more than 400 yards of total offense just twice this season—first versus Pitt and then against Syracuse. But, in the Hokies’ four wins, they’re allowing an average of 326.5 yards per game. Like the Eagles, the Hokies play with four down linemen. Hafley explained that they don’t do as many twists and stunts up front. They do, however, generate significant pressure. D-Linemen TyJuan Garbutt, Amaré Barno, Jaylen Griffin and Jordan Williams have combined for 10 of Virginia Tech’s 19 sacks. Barno, the Hokies’ top edge rusher, is tops on the team with 24 total pressures, according to PFF. The group’s weakness is stopping the run. All four of the aforementioned defensive linemen have PFF run defense grades below 70. And the Hokies, as a team, rank 10th in the ACC in run defense grade (62.7). Virginia Tech is allowing close to 180 rushing yards per game.

LB Alan Tisdale leads Virginia Tech with 65 total tackles (Photo: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)