2021 Opponent Preview: UMass

It’s the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Boston College is honoring Welles Crowther. And the Eagles are back in Amherst to play UMass for the first time since 1982.

It’s great for New England football—a special day in many regards. The competition, however, could be limited. BC is a 37-point favorite and is coming off a 51-0 shutout of Colgate.

The Eagles are hoping to shore up mistakes from Week 1 and tack on another non-conference win.

When is BC playing?

Saturday, Sept. 11, 3:30 p.m.

Where is BC playing?

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium, Amherst, Massachusetts

How to watch?

This game will be broadcast on NESN+.

Series History

BC leads the all-time series, 21-5, and has won 10 straight games against UMass. It hasn’t been pretty the last few decades. The Eagles have averaged 34.8 points per game versus UMass in their six meetings since 2004. Three years ago, BC settled the Bay State “rivalry” with a 55-21, season-opening victory in Alumni Stadium. UMass’ last win over the Eagles actually came in Amherst back in 1978. But that was against one of the worst BC teams in program history. That season, the Eagles averaged 13.9 points per game and finished 0-11.

UMass’ record: 0-1

Breaking Down the Minutemen:

Offense: UMass will be without starting quarterback Tyler Lytle, who took a beating against Pittsburgh and, as of midweek, was a game-time decision. A grad transfer from Colorado, Lytle completed 14-of-31 passes for 167 yards in the Minutemen’s season-opening loss to the Panthers. He prevented a shutout with a one-yard keeper in the final quarter—a moral victory for a UMass offense that mustered a total of 12 points in four games last season.

Jermaine “OC” Johnson is the name to know for UMass. The 5-foot-9 slot receiver could play in the ACC, according to BC head coach Jeff Hafley. Last year, he finished second on the team with 14 catches for 96 yards. He had three grabs for 52 yards against Pitt. Tight end Josiah Johnson is the Minutemen’s Swiss Army knife. They use him at quarterback in the Wildcat, in the backfield, inline and out wide.

Last week, redshirt sophomore Kay’ron Adams got the RB1 workload. He carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards. But UMass also relied on Lytle on the ground. It will be interesting to see how head coach Walt Bell navigates the situation with true freshman Brady Olson (a Bellingham native and Milford grad) operating the offense. It will be Olson’s first career start.

Defense: UMass has struggled to stop the bleeding for years. The Minutemen have allowed more than 40 points per game, each of the past three years. Last season, UMass ranked 118th nationally in total defense (482.0 yards allowed per game). Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Tommy Restivo has his work cut out for him.

Hafley shouted out safety Tanner Davis this week. Davis posted 24 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, a sack and even a blocked punt in 2020. He was part of a UMass pass defense that finished last season 35th nationally (208.5 yards allowed per game). Then again, teams weren’t really throwing at the Minutemen because of how easy it was to run against them. UMass was second-to-last in the country in run defense (273.5 yards allowed per game). Last week at Pitt, things weren’t much better. The Panthers totaled 223 yards on the ground.

Hafley said that it seems like the Minutemen’s leaders on defense are defensive end Avien Peah and linebacker Da’Shon Ross. Peah had two solo tackles last week and recovered a fumble, while Ross led the team with nine total tackles. Peah was named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Independent Second Team. He piled up 19 tackles, including 6.0 TFLs, in 2020.

Three Storylines:

How will Brady Olson play in his first game?

The 6-foot-4 rookie will get tested right off the bat. He chose UMass over schools like Colorado State and Georgia Tech, and he gets a signature matchup with an in-state foe in his first appearance. He’s got a big arm, but he’s a pro-style quarterback who could get rattled by BC’s rush. Getting the ball out quick will be key for Olson.

Can BC have a dominant game on the ground?

Teams have feasted on UMass in the running game. The Eagles need a game like that. Although they rushed for 178 yards last week against Colgate, Pat Garwo III was the only BC running back with four or more carries who dipped into the four-plus-yards per carry average. The Eagles ranked 118th nationally in rushing offense last year. They want more balance this year. Saturday is a good opportunity to achieve that.

Will the Eagles string together another shutout?

Last week, BC started the season with a shutout for the first time since 2009. The Eagles could very well have another one on the way. UMass did score 21 points against BC the last time these two met (2018), but the Eagles emptied the benches with third- and fourth-stringers that matchup. If Hafley keeps his ones and twos in, UMass might not get on the board.

Line: BC (-37)

ESPN FPI: The database gives BC a 97.2% chance of beating UMass.

Outlook: BC has owned this series historically, particularly of late. Saturday should be no different. It doesn’t help that UMass is without its veteran grad transfer quarterback. Like last week, the Eagles could get up three or four scores in the first half. The question will be, when will Hafley start pulling starters? It could be a great chance to evaluate some of the freshman playmakers at wide receiver and defensive back who could end up using their redshirts. Hafley has his guys locked in, but the Eagles are primed for a 2-0 start.