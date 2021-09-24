2021 Opponent Preview: Mizzou

It’s Family Weekend at Boston College, the school is expecting a near capacity crowd in Alumni Stadium and an SEC team is coming to town for the first time in 34 years. BC’s non-conference game against Missouri has generated buzz and serves as a big recruiting event for the program. But the Eagles are underdogs at home. Because of their easy schedule, they have a lot to prove. When is BC playing? Saturday, Sept. 25, 12 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts How to watch? This game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Series History BC and Missouri have never met. The Eagles haven’t played an SEC team since 2008 when they lost the Music City Bowl to Vanderbilt, 16-14. And they haven’t hosted a team from college football’s most prestigious conference since 1987. Back then, BC handed Tennessee a 20-18 upset loss on Halloween. The Volunteers were 5-1-1 on the season before coming to Alumni Stadium. BC is 13-19-1 all-time versus SEC opponents. The Eagles are slated to wrap their home-and-home series with Missouri on Sept. 14, 2024 in Columbia. Missouri’s Record: 2-1 (0-1 SEC) Breaking Down the Tigers: Offense: According to BC head coach Jeff Hafley, Missouri has “one of the best quarterbacks in the country” in redshirt sophomore Connor Bazelak. The reigning SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, Bazelak has posted a 9:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio this season, while throwing for 897 yards and completing 67.3% of his attempts. He’s great at getting the ball out quickly and is most accurate on passes of 0-9 yards, for which he has logged a 78.0 Pro Football Focus passing grade. On the other hand, Bazelak has only hit on five of his 18 attempts for passes ranging 20 or more yards. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound former three-star recruit can handle the blitz. When blitzed this season, he’s completed 25-of-35 passes for 236 yards.

Part of the reason why it’s so easy for Bazelak to dump the ball off is because he has one of the nation’s best receiving backs at his disposal. Tyler Badie leads the team with 15 catches—a mark that’s tied for fourth among all FBS running backs—142 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns. The 5-foot-8, 194-pound senior can bounce off tacklers at will. He’s carried the ball 48 times this year for 345 yards and three scores. Missouri also uses Elijah Young (19 carries, 80 yards, one touchdown) and Michael Cox (five carries, 77 yards, one touchdown). But Missouri does its most damage through the air. The Tigers are averaging 331.7 passing yards per game, good for 13th nationally and third in the SEC. Bazelak spreads the ball around, as 12 different players caught a pass in the Tigers’ win over SEMO last week. Missouri has some legit size on the outside, a matchup problem that gave BC’s undersized corners fits at UMass. Wide receivers Keke Chism (10 receptions, 114 yards, one touchdown) and Tauskie Dove (seven receptions, 87 yards) are 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-2, respectively, while tight ends Niko Hea (seven receptions, 45 yards, one touchdown) and Daniel Parker (four receptions, 38 yards, two touchdowns) are 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-2. Defense: Missouri has been absolutely gashed on the ground the first three weeks of the season. The Tigers rank 127th nationally and dead last in the SEC in run defense, allowing an average of 269.7 rushing yards per game. BC has made a concerted effort to pound the rock this fall, and Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz knows it’s coming Saturday. The Tigers play with four down linemen, and their best run defender up front is graduate nose tackle Akial Byers, who has registered a PFF run defense grade of 73.3 so far as well as four stops. Byers also has a knack for putting pressure on the quarterback. He has tallied eight hurries in the first three games. Before the season, defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat earned second-team preseason All-SEC honors, but Jeffcoat has struggled, logging just one sack and a 33.3% missed tackle rate. Missouri, which is tied ninth nationally in sacks per game (4.0), has seen its best pass rushing efforts come from the second level. Linebackers Blaze Alldredge (a transfer from Rice) and Devin Nicholson have combined for 5.5 sacks this fall. They also rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively in total tackles, with 25 and 17 apiece.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIHRvcCBwZXJmb3JtZXJzIHllc3RlcmRheSB3YXMg TWl6em91IElMQiBCbGF6ZSBBbGxkcmVkZ2UgKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmxhemVhY2hpbGxlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBibGF6ZWFjaGlsbGU8L2E+KS4gVGhlIFJpY2UgdHJhbnNmZXIgcmFja2Vk IHVwIDMuNSBzYWNrcyBhbmQgOCB0YWNrbGVzIGluIGhpcyBUaWdlciBkZWJ1 dC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL01JWj9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I01JWjwvYT48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNTdWVnBDWHZjRCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzU3VlZwQ1h2Y0Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU3RldmUgSGVsd2ljayAoQHNf aGVsd2ljaykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zX2hlbHdp Y2svc3RhdHVzLzE0MzQ2MTY5Mzc2MDcyMTcxNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==