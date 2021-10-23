2021 Opponent Preview: Louisville

Louisville has lost its last two games by a combined four points. A Boston College dropped snap spoiled a potential program-defining win in Death Valley, and another last weekend was the catalyst for a second-half collapse against North Carolina State. Both Louisville and BC are looking to snap two-game losing streaks Saturday. They each have promise, but, lately, things just haven’t gone their way. One team, however, will get back in the win column this weekend. When is BC playing? Saturday, Oct. 23, 4 p.m. Where is BC playing? Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Series History Louisville leads the all-time series, 7-6, but BC has gotten the better of the Cardinals in three of the teams’ last four meetings. After Lamar Jackson sliced and diced the Eagles in 2016 to the tune of seven total touchdowns, BC bounced back the following year in a big way. AJ Dillon broke out, rushing for 275 yards and four touchdowns, carrying the Eagles to a comeback, shootout win over Jackson’s Louisville, 45-42. That performance ignited BC’s offense, which had averaged a meager 16.3 points per game amid a putrid 2-4 start to 2017. In the final six games of the regular season that year, the Eagles put up 36 points per game, and Dillon racked up 1,099 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in that span. Dillon was out for BC’s matchup against Louisville in 2018, however, David Bailey and Ben Glines filled in beautifully, guiding the Eagles to a 38-20 victory. Of course, the 2019 meeting saw Anthony Brown Jr. suffer the second torn ACL of his career, catapulting Dennis Grosel into action. Grosel completed just nine passes yet three of them went for touchdowns. It was a valiant effort, except the Eagles’ miserable defense couldn’t buy a stop in the fourth quarter, and Louisville kicked a game-winning field goal to clinch a 41-39 win. Last year’s game featured another roller coaster finish. And another Grosel appearance. This time, it was Phil Jurkovec who went down, and Grosel came in to throw a pair of scores and fend off a Cardinals comeback on Senior Day.

Louisville’s Record: 3-3 (1-2 ACC) Breaking Down the Cardinals: Offense: Jeff Hafley declared this week that you can’t say enough about Malik Cunningham. The second-year Eagles head coach is right. You can’t. Cunningham has game-changing speed and, like Jackson, he’s more than just a runner. He’s averaging 262.8 passing yards per game, the fifth most of any ACC quarterback, and he’s completed passes of 50-plus yards in four of the Cardinals’ six games this year. Cunningham has also cut down on his turnovers. He’s thrown just two interceptions this fall, the last of which came in Week 3 against UCF. Of his 18 total touchdowns, 10 have come on the ground. Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield will line Cunningham up in the pistol, use him on the option as well as the zone-read and let him take shots downfield. He’s got an arsenal of weapons, namely tight end Marshon Ford, who leads all ACC players at his position with 27 receptions. Hafley said that, with Ford on the field, it’s almost like Louisville is playing 10-personnel football because of how much Ford resembles a wide receiver. The Cardinals have a boat load of those. Even after losing Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick to the NFL, Louisville has five wideouts with 10 or more catches in 2021. Jordan Watkins leads the group with 22 grabs, but sophomore Tyler Harrell has emerged as the Cardinals’ big-play threat. The speedster has three touchdowns on seven catches this year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYWxpayBDdW5uaW5naGFtIExBVU5DSEVEIElUIPCfjq8gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Vb2ZMRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVvZkxGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj5IZSBjb25u ZWN0cyB3aXRoIFR5bGVyIEhhcnJlbGwgZm9yIGEgNTkgeWQgVEQuIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby85R1pTdll5eW82Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v OUdaU3ZZeXlvNjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBQ0MgTmV0d29yayAoQGFjY25l dHdvcmspIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWNjbmV0d29y ay9zdGF0dXMvMTQ0MTg1NTM5MDAwMjU4MTUwNT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjUsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Redshirt freshman Jalen Mitchell gets the most run in the backfield. He’s piled up 85 carries for 357 rushing yards this year. But Satterfield employs an assortment of backs. Junior Hassan Hall (28 carries, 207 yards) and true freshman Trevion Cooley (27 carries, 101 yards) are frequently in the mix, too. When Louisville gets to the goal line, though, Cunningham is the go-to guy. Defense: Hafley said that the Cardinals might have the most athletic offense he’s seen on tape this year. Their defense, however, isn’t winning any positive superlatives right now. Louisville ranks 116th nationally in yards allowed per game (449.3) and 93rd in points allowed per game (29.2)​​—a welcome sight for a BC team that has combined for just 20 points in its last two outings. The Cardinals have a 3-4 defense, with redshirt junior Malik Clark lining up over BC center Alec Lindstrom at nose tackle. Defensive end YaYa Diaby is Louisville’s highest-graded defensive player (83.2) with more than one game under his belt this year, according to Pro Football Focus. Diaby has registered only one sack but 13 quarterback hurries and 19 total tackles. The Cardinals’ sacks have been coming from the second level. Outside linebackers Yasir Abdullah and Jack Fagot—who leads the team with 42 total tackles—have five and two sacks, respectively. And middle linebacker CJ Avery has 1.5 quarterback takedowns. Despite ranking toward the bottom of the FBS in PFF pass rushing grade, the Cardinals are fourth in the ACC in sacks per game (3.0). Louisville is middle of the pack when it comes to takeaways this year. Overseen by co-defensive coordinators Bryan Brown and Cort Dennison, the unit has forced eight turnovers in 2021, tied for 74th nationally.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZSBjYWxsZWQgaXQgYmVmb3JlIHRoZSBnYW1lLiBBbmQgS2VpJiMz OTtUcmVsIENsYXJrICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL190 cmVjbGFyaz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX3RyZWNsYXJrPC9hPikg ZGVsaXZlcmVkIHdpdGggdHdvIGludGVyY2VwdGlvbnMgYWdhaW5zdCBFYXN0 ZXJuIEtlbnR1Y2t5LiAmcXVvdDtBZnRlciB0aGUgZmlyc3QgaW50ZXJjZXB0 aW9uLCBJIHRob3VnaHQgdGhleSB3YXMgZ29pbmcgdG8gc3RvcCB0aHJvd2lu ZyBteSB3YXkuIEJ1dCBoZSB0cmllZCBoaXMgbHVjayBhbmQgaGUgZ290IGJs ZXNzZWQuJnF1b3Q7IPCfmIIgQ2xhcmsgaGFkIHR3byBURkwgdG9vLiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNk9teEZ0TUpZUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzZPbXhGdE1KWVE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgR3JlZXZlciAoQFR5 bGVyX0dyZWV2ZXIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHls ZXJfR3JlZXZlci9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNzIxNzIyNjc1NTYxNjc2OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==