2021 Opponent Preview: Georgia Tech

BC’s season looks completely different now that starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec is back. Every game is winnable from here on out, and that starts with Saturday’s road matchup with Georgia Tech. Jeff Hafley’s squad heads to Bobby Dodd to face a Yellow Jackets team that’s desperate to get back in the win column. It’s GT’s ACC finale, however, the Eagles are just starting a home stretch of three conference showdowns. When is BC playing? Friday, Nov. 13, 3:30 p.m. Where is BC playing? Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia How to watch? The game will be broadcast locally on NESN. Series History GT leads the all-time series, 7-3, and has won three of the last four meetings between the cross-division opponents. The last time BC beat the Yellow Jackets on the road was in 2007 when Matt Ryan and Co. continued their perfect season with a 24-10 victory over then-No. 15 GT. Jeff Hafley’s Eagles hosted the Yellow Jackets during the COVID-19-affected 2020 season. BC rumbled to a 48-27 win. BC put on an offensive clinic, a week removed from blowing an 18-point lead at then-No. 1 Clemson. Jurkovec tossed a pair of touchdowns, David Bailey rushed for two scores and Mike Palmer had a 33-yard scoop-and-score touchdown among other highlight-reel plays. It was the teams’ first meeting since 2016 when they kicked off the season with a game in Dublin, Ireland. GT scored two touchdowns: one on its first drive, the other on its last. The second was a four-yard, game-winning Dedrick Mills score that spoiled Patrick Towles’ first game in an Eagles uniform.

Georgia Tech’s Record: 3-6 (2-5 ACC) Breaking Down the Yellow Jackets: Offense: GT’s bread and butter is its run game. And it’s pretty impressive considering that the Yellow Jackets have been banged up on the offensive line. At one point last week versus Miami, the Yellow Jackets had a true freshman playing center, a redshirt freshman at left guard and a walk-on at right guard. Still, GT ranks 56th nationally in rushing offense and entered this week tied for 15th in the country in Pro Football Focus run grade. It helps that the Yellow Jackets have one of the most dynamic running backs in the FBS. Jahmyr Gibbs can break one loose at any time. He’s piled up 591 yards on the ground this year and is a dangerous receiver. Gibbs has hauled in 29 catches for 440 yards in 2021.

Jordan Mason is another threat out of the backfield. He’s also averaging at least five yards per carry and has logged 319 rushing yards, not to mention seven receptions. Then of course there’s Jeff Sims, GT’s dual-threat quarterback who nearly lost his starting job to Jordan Yates earlier this season after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener. Sims has bumped his accuracy up 5.2 points to 60.1% this year while posting a 12:7 touchdown-to-interception ratio and averaging 8.1 yards per pass against conference opponents. He has also registered 372 rushing yards and four scores, although three of those came in GT’s upset win over North Carolina. Sims has some weapons at receiver, too. GT doesn’t really throw to its tight ends, but the wide receiver trio of Malachi Carter (33 receptions, 445 yards, one touchdown), Kyric McGowan (32 receptions, 432 yards, seven touchdowns) and Adonicas Sanders (24 receptions, 326 yards, three touchdowns) is talented. Carter has good size at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. McGowan is built similar to a running back and can bounce off tacklers at will. He’s in the slot 96.7% of the time, per PFF. Defense: The Yellow Jackets play an “effort-based” 4-2-5 defense. BC saw it a bit from Temple earlier this season, and, according to Hafley, the scheme was popularized by Iowa State a couple years ago. “You’re playing three safeties across, two corners, nickels,” he said Wednesday. “And you have kind of like a robber in the middle of the field, whether it’s quarters, man, an extra guy running the alley.” GT has some athletes on that side of the ball. Quez Jackson comes to mind. The linebacker is tied for 12th nationally in total tackles this season with 91. Fellow linebacker Ayinde Eley isn’t too far behind with 79 stops, including 38 solos. But, despite the tricky scheme and speed, this GT defense has struggled mightily in 2021. The Yellow Jackets are 112th in yards allowed per game (442.0) and tied for 86th in points allowed per game (29.0).



GT LB Quez Jackson is tied for 12th nationally in total tackles (Photo: JOSH MORGAN/Staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC).