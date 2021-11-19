2021 Opponent Preview: Florida State

It’s a meeting of two second-year head coaches who are trying to get a pair of Atlantic Division programs back to ACC prominence. Jeff Hafley’s Boston College is an up-and-comer, while Mike Norvell’s Florida State is a “sleeping giant,” however, both are coming off significant victories. FSU just pulled off its first rivalry win since 2017, and BC rattled off its second straight ACC win with an offensive explosion at Georgia Tech. Bowl eligibility is at stake for the Seminoles. The Eagles, on the other hand, have their eyes on something bigger than that. When is BC playing? Saturday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m. Where is BC playing? Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts How to watch? The game will be broadcast on ACC Network. Series History The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 12-5, and have won nine of their last 10 meetings with BC. The lone exception was 2017 when BC capped its first three-game ACC win streak in four years with a 35-3 victory over the Seminoles that helped usher Jimbo Fisher out of Tallahassee. FSU entered the year ranked No. 3 but stumbled to a 2-5 start. The Eagles’ 35 points were the most they had scored against FSU in program history. Not only that, but the win marked BC’s first ACC home victory in three years. The Eagles and Seminoles didn’t square off during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign. The last time they played was in 2019. A 60-yard DJ Matthews receiving touchdown and then a 66-yard Jordan Travis touchdown run spoiled that iteration of BC’s Red Bandana Game as FSU pulled out an inspiring win at Alumni Stadium for two-time interim coach Odell Haggins.

FSU’s Record: 4-6 (3-4 ACC) Breaking Down the Seminoles: Offense: When FSU visited BC two years ago, Travis wasn’t the Seminoles’ starting quarterback. He’s grown significantly since. Hafley noted that the redshirt sophomore has improved his decision making over the course of this year. In fact, the former Louisville transfer hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 2. Travis, who split some time with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton at the beginning of the year, is posting an 11:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also bumped his completion percentage up 9.1 points to 64.1% this season. Travis is a dual threat, and Hafley calls him “twitchy.” The West Palm Beach, Florida, native has carried the ball 104 times in 2021 for 402 yards and six scores, including two in last week’s win over Miami.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJl4oCZcyB0aGUgNHRoIGFuZCAxNCBjb252ZXJzaW9uIHRoYXQg a2VwdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRlNV P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRlNVPC9hPiBh bGl2ZSDigJQgd2hhdCBhIHBsYXkgZnJvbSBKb3JkYW4gVHJhdmlzIHRvIEFu ZHJldyBQYXJjaG1lbnQ6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8yMEc3UDRv WE0yIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMjBHN1A0b1hNMjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNo OyBUb21haGF3ayBOYXRpb24gKEBUb21haGF3a05hdGlvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ub21haGF3a05hdGlvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1 OTY3NzQwMTQ0NTcxNTk3MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJl ciAxNCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

He’s part of the reason why the Seminoles’ 44th-ranked rushing attack is so dynamic. But FSU’s run game features a trio of running backs, most notably Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward. Corbin leads the way with 815 yards on 124 tries, while Ward has piled up 465 yards on 73 totes. Both are averaging north of six yards per carry. They run behind a pretty young offensive line. Left tackle Robert Scott Jr., center Maurice Smith and right tackle Darius Washington are all redshirt freshmen. None of them have Pro Football Focus run blocking grades higher than 63.5, however, as a group, FSU has boasted the 63rd-best PFF run grade (81.9). Height is the common denominator among FSU’s receivers. All but one of the Seminoles’ top seven wideouts stand 6 feet or taller. Keyshawn Helton, who lines up in the slot 92.3% of the time, is the outlier. He’s 5-foot-9 and leads the team with 276 receiving yards. That yardage total isn’t too impressive because FSU spreads the ball around. A lot. Nine Seminoles have 10 or more receptions this year, and Corbin is the only one with 20-plus catches. Ontaria Wilson has a team-high three receiving touchdowns. Tight ends Camren McDonald and Jordan Wilson, both of whom are 6-foot-4 and have combined for 29 receptions this season, are key, too. Defense: Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s unit has upped the ante of late. FSU has conceded an average of 344.3 total yards of offense over the last four games. In that span, the Seminoles have prevented opponents from averaging more than 5.8 yards per play. FSU is stout up front. D-Linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Robert Cooper, who have combined for 54 PFF stops this season, each have PFF run defense grades above 80 on the year. Collectively, the Seminoles are registering the 11th-best PFF run defense grade (85.6) in 2021. Johnson generates pressure on 9.6% of his pass rushing snaps, per PFF. He leads the team with 36 total pressures and 10.5 sacks. Next is fellow edge rusher Keir Thomas, who has logged 24 pressures and 4.5 sacks. As a team, FSU is tied for 27th in the country with 2.8 quarterback takedowns per game. The second level has been piloted by linebackers DJ Lundy, Amari Gainer and Kalen DeLoach, all of whom have piled up 54 total tackles and one sack apiece.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaWxtIFJvb20gUmVjYXA6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRlNVRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEZTVUZv b3RiYWxsPC9hPiBERSBKZXJtYWluZSBKb2huc29uIElJPGJyPjxicj5UYWxs LCBMZWFuLCBFeHBsb3NpdmU8YnI+TG9uZyBMaW1icyArIFF1aWNrIEhhbmRz PGJyPkJlbmQvRmxleGlibGUsIExvb3NlIEhpcHM8YnI+RWF0cyBVcCBHcm91 bmQvU3RyaWRlczxicj5IZWF2eSBIYW5kcyAoQ2hvcHMvU3RhYnMpPGJyPlBo eXNpY2FsIGF0IFBPQTxicj48YnI+8J+UuVJlY2VudGx5IGRlYnV0ZWQgIzIz IG9uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWVsS2lwZXJFU1BO P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNZWxLaXBlckVTUE48L2E+IFRvcCAy NSBCaWcgQm9hcmQg8J+RgDxicj48YnI+8J+UijxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9lQk9ZNFVjaDFaIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vZUJPWTRVY2gxWjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3ZicjZ2cno5U24iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS92YnI2dnJ6OVNuPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJlbiBGZW5uZWxsIChA QmVuRmVubmVsbF9ORkwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVuRmVubmVsbF9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE0NDc5OTg0MzE2NTAzMjAzODQ/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK