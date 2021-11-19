2021 Opponent Preview: Florida State
It’s a meeting of two second-year head coaches who are trying to get a pair of Atlantic Division programs back to ACC prominence. Jeff Hafley’s Boston College is an up-and-comer, while Mike Norvell’s Florida State is a “sleeping giant,” however, both are coming off significant victories.
FSU just pulled off its first rivalry win since 2017, and BC rattled off its second straight ACC win with an offensive explosion at Georgia Tech.
Bowl eligibility is at stake for the Seminoles. The Eagles, on the other hand, have their eyes on something bigger than that.
When is BC playing?
Saturday, Nov. 20, 12 p.m.
Where is BC playing?
Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
How to watch?
The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.
Series History
The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 12-5, and have won nine of their last 10 meetings with BC. The lone exception was 2017 when BC capped its first three-game ACC win streak in four years with a 35-3 victory over the Seminoles that helped usher Jimbo Fisher out of Tallahassee. FSU entered the year ranked No. 3 but stumbled to a 2-5 start. The Eagles’ 35 points were the most they had scored against FSU in program history. Not only that, but the win marked BC’s first ACC home victory in three years.
The Eagles and Seminoles didn’t square off during the COVID-19-affected 2020 campaign. The last time they played was in 2019. A 60-yard DJ Matthews receiving touchdown and then a 66-yard Jordan Travis touchdown run spoiled that iteration of BC’s Red Bandana Game as FSU pulled out an inspiring win at Alumni Stadium for two-time interim coach Odell Haggins.
FSU’s Record: 4-6 (3-4 ACC)
Breaking Down the Seminoles:
Offense: When FSU visited BC two years ago, Travis wasn’t the Seminoles’ starting quarterback. He’s grown significantly since. Hafley noted that the redshirt sophomore has improved his decision making over the course of this year. In fact, the former Louisville transfer hasn’t thrown a pick since Oct. 2. Travis, who split some time with UCF transfer McKenzie Milton at the beginning of the year, is posting an 11:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also bumped his completion percentage up 9.1 points to 64.1% this season. Travis is a dual threat, and Hafley calls him “twitchy.” The West Palm Beach, Florida, native has carried the ball 104 times in 2021 for 402 yards and six scores, including two in last week’s win over Miami.
He’s part of the reason why the Seminoles’ 44th-ranked rushing attack is so dynamic. But FSU’s run game features a trio of running backs, most notably Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward. Corbin leads the way with 815 yards on 124 tries, while Ward has piled up 465 yards on 73 totes. Both are averaging north of six yards per carry. They run behind a pretty young offensive line. Left tackle Robert Scott Jr., center Maurice Smith and right tackle Darius Washington are all redshirt freshmen. None of them have Pro Football Focus run blocking grades higher than 63.5, however, as a group, FSU has boasted the 63rd-best PFF run grade (81.9).
Height is the common denominator among FSU’s receivers. All but one of the Seminoles’ top seven wideouts stand 6 feet or taller. Keyshawn Helton, who lines up in the slot 92.3% of the time, is the outlier. He’s 5-foot-9 and leads the team with 276 receiving yards. That yardage total isn’t too impressive because FSU spreads the ball around. A lot. Nine Seminoles have 10 or more receptions this year, and Corbin is the only one with 20-plus catches. Ontaria Wilson has a team-high three receiving touchdowns. Tight ends Camren McDonald and Jordan Wilson, both of whom are 6-foot-4 and have combined for 29 receptions this season, are key, too.
Defense: Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller’s unit has upped the ante of late. FSU has conceded an average of 344.3 total yards of offense over the last four games. In that span, the Seminoles have prevented opponents from averaging more than 5.8 yards per play. FSU is stout up front. D-Linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Robert Cooper, who have combined for 54 PFF stops this season, each have PFF run defense grades above 80 on the year. Collectively, the Seminoles are registering the 11th-best PFF run defense grade (85.6) in 2021.
Johnson generates pressure on 9.6% of his pass rushing snaps, per PFF. He leads the team with 36 total pressures and 10.5 sacks. Next is fellow edge rusher Keir Thomas, who has logged 24 pressures and 4.5 sacks. As a team, FSU is tied for 27th in the country with 2.8 quarterback takedowns per game. The second level has been piloted by linebackers DJ Lundy, Amari Gainer and Kalen DeLoach, all of whom have piled up 54 total tackles and one sack apiece.
FSU’s secondary is filled with athletes, namely safety Jammie Robinson. He’s first on the team with 65 total tackles, not to mention three interceptions, three passes defended and a pair of forced fumbles. But the Seminoles are giving up 243.2 yards per game through the air, which is 88th in the FBS. True freshman Omarion Cooper is FSU’s top cover corner (76.3 PFF coverage grade). He’s played only six games this year but has started to blossom recently.
Special Teams: FSU place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is 9-of-12 on the year. He has a long of 53 yet also has a miss inside 40 and, way worse, four missed extra points. Punter Alex Mastromanno is ninth in the ACC in punt average (43.5 yards per punt). He’s one of two punters in the league this year with zero touchbacks. That said, Mastromanno is 11th in the conference in punts inside the 20 (12).
Three Storylines:
Will FSU’s red zone success continue?
The Seminoles have converted 25 straight red zone trips into points, the third-longest active streak in the FBS. FSU’s 71.4% red zone touchdown percentage is first in the ACC and 18th nationally. Meanwhile, BC is allowing opponents to score touchdowns on just 53.6% of their trips to the 20, which is good for 37th in the country and fourth in the ACC.
Can BC limit the Seminoles’ rushing attack?
The Eagles have given up an average of 69.3 rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks in their last four outings. As strong as BC’s pass defense has been, defending the run has been the Eagles’ weakness. They currently rank 97th nationally in that department. Luckily for FSU, pounding the rock is its strong suit.
Will the Eagles fix their special teams gaffes?
Last week, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs housed BC’s first kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. Then BC botched a pair of squib kicks. The unit also allowed a fake punt conversion. BC gave up a punt return touchdown at Syracuse and nearly allowed another at Louisville. The Eagles’ special teams were much improved last year, but that phase of the game has bitten BC in the butt several times in 2021.
Line: BC (-2)
ESPN FPI: The database gives BC a 58.3% chance of beating the Seminoles.
Outlook: As topsy turvy as this 2021 campaign has been, BC is still in reach of its first eight-win season since 2009. Hafley’s group would get within striking distance if it grabs a win this weekend. FSU has had some breakthrough moments in Norvell’s second year, but the team’s 0-4 start—the Seminoles’ first since 1974—made things tricky. Saturday’s game could come down to BC’s defense. Can the Eagles bend but not break again? It will be a stiff test against an FSU team that’s converting more than two-thirds of red zone trips into touchdowns. Curtailing the Seminoles’ run game is the first step. With Phil Jurkovec under center, though, BC could jockey in a shootout, too.