EagleAction - 2020 Opponent Preview: Duke

When Boston College football returned to campus on June 22, the program began a journey that could have very well been cut short by COVID-19. That’s the way it was looking back in August after the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceled their fall sports seasons. But, more than 2,000 coronavirus tests later—only one of which came back positive—BC is less than 24 hours away from its season opener. All but four ACC teams have already kicked off their respective 2020 campaigns. Meanwhile, the Eagles are gearing up for their latest start date since 1981, when then-head coach Jack Bicknell guided BC to a 13-12 win over Texas A&M. In what will be BC’s first of six games against Coastal Division opponents this season, the Eagles will travel to Durham, N.C. to play Duke on Saturday afternoon. When is BC playing? Saturday, Sept. 19., 12 p.m. Where is BC playing? Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C. How to watch? The game will be broadcast on NESN. Series History BC leads the all-time series, 4-3. That said, since joining the ACC, the Eagles are 2-2 against the Blue Devils and have lost each of the past two meetings. Those last two games have been nail biters, however, they haven’t been too pretty.

In 2015, BC suffered a 9-7 defeat at Wallace Wade Stadium. A 25-yard, second quarter Jeff Smith touchdown pass to Thadd Smith was overturned after the officials determined that Thadd Smith lost control of the ball when he hit the turf. That ended up being the difference-maker, as BC botched the hold on its ensuing field goal attempt and ended up losing the game by two points. The special teams folly brought back bad memories. Four years earlier, Nate Freese missed a potential game-winning, 23-yard field goal at Alumni Stadium. The kick hit the left upright, and BC fell to Duke, 20-19, slumping to a 0-3 start for the first time since 1991. Duke’s record: 0-1 (0-1 ACC) Breaking Down the Blue Devils Offense: Duke’s offense sputtered out of control during the tail end of the 2019 season. The Blue Devils averaged a meager 16.3 points per contest over the course of the final six games of the year. Unsurprisingly, Duke went 1-5 during that stretch and limped to a 5-7 record. Quentin Harris had his moments and ultimately was responsible for 23 of the Blue Devils’ 37 touchdowns on the year. There’s no doubt, though, that Zac Roper’s offense was limited with Harris at quarterback. Even though Harris could do damage with both his legs and his arm, the air attack was reduced to a lot of dink-and-dunk passing. The Blue Devils averaged 4.5 yards per play, a far cry from their 5.5 yards per play average the previous year with Daniel Jones. In comes Chase Brice, who backed up Trevor Lawrence the past two seasons in Death Valley and, despite not starting a game in a Tigers uniform, appeared in 25 contests, while throwing for 1,023 yards and nine touchdowns in relief outings. The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Grayson, Ga. native impressed in his first Duke start, helping the Blue Devils put Notre Dame on upset alert last weekend. He completed 20-of-37 pass attempts for 259 yards and kept the game alive on the ground with a critical QB draw rushing touchdown and a 23-yard, fourth-quarter scramble. Brice was harassed by the Irish defense, which tallied three sacks and eight quarterback hurries.

Most catches without a drop in 2019:



➤ Hasise Dubois, Virginia - 75

➤ Noah Gray, Duke - 50

➤ George Pickens, Georgia - 49

➤ Jesse Matthews, SDSU - 48

➤ Brian Casteel, Arizona - 45

➤ Khalil McClain, Troy - 45 pic.twitter.com/cwcCRJCw5l — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 24, 2020

He took some vicious hits but always got up and made the use of his weapons. Brice favored tight end Noah Gray and wide receiver Jalon Calhoun. Gray, a 6-foot-4 senior from Leominster, Mass., hauled in five passes for 68 yards, including a critical 19-yard touch pass off a fake option toss. Brice also hooked up with Calhoun five times. The 5-foot-11 wideout led the team with 420 receiving yards last season, and it looks like he could be in for a bigger year in 2020. In terms of the run game, Deon Jackson was in the spotlight last week, and that appears to be the case going forward. He had 15 carries for 52 yards. If the Blue Devils weren’t trailing in the second half, he probably would have seen an uptick in workload. Defense: Aside from the hype surrounding Brice and what this Blue Devils’ offense could be, there are greater expectations for Duke’s defense. The Blue Devils returned 73% of their 2019 defensive output, which, according to ESPN’s Bill Connelly, was good for 41st in the country. That’s a pretty high mark for a defense that posted the 36th-best defensive SP+ last season. Coached by co-defensive coordinators Ben Albert and Matt Guerrieri, the Blue Devils’ defense is constructed to keep Duke in a bunch of games this year. We saw that last Saturday in South Bend. It starts on the D-Line. Well, the edge really. The Blue Devils have two of the best defensive ends in the conference in Chris Rumph II and Victor Dimukeje. The duo combined for 23 TFLs and 15 sacks last season. Dimukeje, now a senior, led the way in 2019 with a team-best 8.5 quarterback takedowns. Work your way to the interior of the Blue Devils’ defensive line, though, and you’ll start asking questions. Duke is inexperienced in the middle of the D-Line and will likely rely on underclassmen to rotate inside throughout the season. On the bright side for Duke, senior Derrick Tangelo—who missed some time in the Notre Dame game with an injury—is in the lineup at defensive tackle for the Blue Devils this week.