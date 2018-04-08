Three star guard Jay Heath Jr. picked up a Boston College offer on Friday, per his high school coach on Twitter.

Congrats to @TheRealJayHeath for picking up an offer from Boston College. Go Eagles pic.twitter.com/8nv3QRjHAG

Rated three stars by 247Sports and unranked by Rivals, Heath is a 6'3" combo guard who used to be listed in the 2020 class, so I believe he reclassed to the 2019 class. This past season, Heath was one of the best players on 33-9 Wilson Tigers team that won its first ever DCSAA Championship.

Heath currently has offers from BC, Kansas State, Rhode Island, and Howard, among others--he is also reportedly receiving interest from Georgetown.

You can watch some of Heath's highlights below.