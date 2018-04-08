Jay Heath is a 6'3" combo guard from Virginia
Three star guard Jay Heath Jr. picked up a Boston College offer on Friday, per his high school coach on Twitter.
Congrats to @TheRealJayHeath for picking up an offer from Boston College. Go Eagles pic.twitter.com/8nv3QRjHAG— Coach Hernandez (@TigersWilson) April 6, 2018
Woodrow Wilson ‘19 guard Jay Heath has received an offer from Boston College, per a source.— Adam Ayalew (@AyalewAdam) April 6, 2018
Rated three stars by 247Sports and unranked by Rivals, Heath is a 6'3" combo guard who used to be listed in the 2020 class, so I believe he reclassed to the 2019 class. This past season, Heath was one of the best players on 33-9 Wilson Tigers team that won its first ever DCSAA Championship.
Heath currently has offers from BC, Kansas State, Rhode Island, and Howard, among others--he is also reportedly receiving interest from Georgetown.
You can watch some of Heath's highlights below.
🎥: '19 Jay Heath Jr. Drops 31 at Theodore Roosevelt #HoopMajor@TheRealJayHeath @WilsonHSBBall pic.twitter.com/JRsY2KTodZ— Hoop Major (@HoopMajor) February 9, 2018
Looking at the tape, Heath is a solid scorer but doesn't seem to have the greatest length. At 6'3", Heath would be undersized at the shooting guard spot in the ACC, but he seems pretty strong, so he may be able to hold his own. Considering BC's lack of guard depth, going after a guy like Heath makes sense, especially if BC's top 2019 target Joe Girard III (also a smaller shooting guard) goes somewhere else.
Boston College Assistant Coach Chris Cheeks has strong connections in the DC AAU circuit, so it wouldn't be surprising to learn that Heath is Cheeks' recruit. Cheeks has been a stellar recruiter in his short time at BC, so maybe Heath could be another nice find.