12 Eagles Receive All-ACC Honors After 2021 Regular Season

Boston College still has a bowl game on tap, however, the postseason accolades are rolling in before the Eagles find out their next destination.

A dozen BC players earned All-ACC honors Tuesday.

It was a group headlined by left guard Zion Johnson and center Alec Lindstrom, both of whom were named to the conference’s first team.

Johnson is listed as the third-best guard in ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest prospect rankings, and Lindstrom, who last season became the first BC center to earn All-ACC first-team accolades since Andy Gallik in 2014, repeated as the league’s highest vote getter at his position.

Running back Pat Garwo III, right guard Christian Mahogany and cornerback Josh DeBerry are all members of the All-ACC second team.

Garwo, who was a two-time ACC Running Back of the Week, was the 19th Eagle to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark on the ground. Among BC players with more than two games played this season, Mahogany has registered the third-best Pro Football Focus run blocking grade (82.4) and the second-best pass blocking grade (83.7). Despite missing the final two games of the regular season with injury, DeBerry is fourth on the team in total tackles with 53. He also leads BC with 8.0 TFLs and is tied for second with a pair of interceptions.

Next up, the All-ACC third team, which included BC wide receiver Zay Flowers, right tackle Ben Petrula and cornerback Brandon Sebastian.

Flowers was an All-ACC first teamer in 2020 and still ranked in the league’s top 10 for receiving yards (746) this year, even though Eagles starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec missed six games with a fracture to his throwing hand. Petrula quietly put together the best year of his career, at least by PFF standards, and extended his consecutive starts streak to 60. Sebastian, meanwhile, picked off four passes while playing just nine games this season. It’s his first time being named to an All-ACC team.

Left tackle Tyler Vrabel, tight end Trae Barry, defensive end Marcus Valdez and strong safety Jaiden Woodbey were All-ACC honorable mentions.

Most notably, Barry was second on the team in receiving with 362 yards and four touchdowns. And Woodbey was second on the team in total tackles (55) while logging the highest PFF tackling grade (89.3) of any Eagle.