Happy Opening Night everyone.



Eagles open against Fairfield tonight at 8 PM. Lucky enough to see practice a few weeks ago, just been caught up in all the football coverage but I'll be on top of it during the season. Should be high expectations around this team because Earl Grant and the players have them too. Anyways, 10 thoughts I have before things tip-off tonight...



1. Gotta take care of these early non-conference games



Killers last year. Fairfield, Citadel, Richmond and Harvard all need to be victories, and fairly dominant ones if this team is going to be what some think it could be. First road game against Colorado State is tougher, but games against CCSU, Holy Cross and Lehigh shouldn't be all that close if the Eagles are serious about making a run at the tournament for the first time since 2009.



2. Young, but talented



The Eagles have just two seniors (Mason Madsen and Abe Atiyeh and Quinten Post as far as leadership goes at the top. But, the younger talent on the team is going to be relied on heavily. Jaeden Zackery as a junior is of course one of the glue guys this season too, but there's also three freshmen, a red-shirt freshmen four sophomores. This team will be learning on the fly but is also capable of taking over games individually on a given night. It'll take a little time getting adjusted, but this is a very deep team is health and consistent growth are there.



3. Armani Mighty is going to have a big impact



Mighty was guarding Post quite a bit at the practice we were at. Great rebounder that day (I have to assume it'll translate consistently) and can score down low with his physicality while also defending the rim. When Post needs a blow or when Grant wants to possibly go with his biggest lineup possible, Mighty should be a consistent contributor as a sophomore.



4. Same goes for McGlockton



Expecting big things out of him and so is Grant. More experience under his belt and showed that he can play last year. Defensively, BC's practice was extremely energetic and physical at times. McGlockton was a catalyst for it that day and needs to be an important piece of the puzzle this year.



5. Donald Hand Jr. could contend for ACC Rookie of the Year



He got my vote in the ACC voting prior to the season. The talent is obvious and he can shoot the lights out when he gets rolling. Adjusting to "big boy" basketball shouldn't be tough for him.



6. Eagles should be able to out-work teams physically



There's seven guys on the roster listed between 220-240lbs. The Eagles need to be out-rebounding teams if they're going to win games regularly, it was an issue last year and when you've got a team full of players simply able to out-muscle guys for the 50/50 ball, you've got a chance. Hopefully, they use that size and strength.



7. Mason Madsen ready to be 'the guy' if needed



Viewed as a "spark guy" most of his career, Madsen's now a junior and despite dealing with an illness that caused him pain and fatigue - he recently began getting the necessary treatment - Madsen believes he's ready to be a big time shooter and leader for this team and his coach echoed the same sentiments.



8. Post needs to take another step



He's 'the guy' for BC and they need him to elevate into that Bacot/Flipowski category even more so than he already did last year. If BC is going to make that tourney push, they need to be able to rely on Post in every category. Rebounds, three-point shooting, blocks, defensive efficiency. Whatever it is, Post needs to be close to or at the top of every important category as the true leader and superstar we all believe he is. Post revealed the Celtics and Nets were the only two teams that worked him out in the draft process. He's got a potential career on the line as well (imagine if it was here, it would be Tacko Fall Mania X100).



9. Chip on their shoulder



Picked to finish near the bottom of the ACC again, the players all see and hear it and admited they felt some disrespect, but also admitted it wasn't much of a surprise. Much like the football team, the Eagles are quietly going about their business in a complete belief in what they are. The 2023-2024 roster is ready to prove people wrong, hopefully they can back it up with a hot start.



10. The expectation is the tournament



Players, Grant, staff members, anyone will tell you the feeling around the program is that a tournament berth isn't a far-fetched goal. Grant talked about expecting a Year 3 ascension and eyes always looking towards March. Chemistry development and how long it takes will be interesting to watch, but will a new facility, an established expectation from Grant and other assistants and an uptempo, hard-nosed, fast paced work ethic, we should all be dancing in four months.





