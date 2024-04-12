The first 'game day' of 2024 takes place tomorrow and it might be the most highly-anticipated spring game in a long, long time.



The Bill O'Brien Experience will be on full display for the first time to the public on Saturday and there's definitely a bunch of guys that you should be keeping your eyes on. Some fans know a few of them well already, others should be pleasant surprises. Here's 10:



1. Jerand Bradley (No. 7) - Bradley has been as advertised so far in practice. Big body that this receiving core hasn't had in a long time that routinely gets open. Bradley and TC over the middle is already pretty seamless and he can go up and get it down the sideline too. He should be a real difference maker for this offense.



2. Treshaun Ward (No. 0) - Really fun player to watch so far. Shifty in space, can catch the ball, hits the hole hard and is built like a smaller linebacker. Another ACC athlete like Bradley that this team just hasn't had in a while. Could be a major weapon in the return game too.



3. Kamari Morales (No. 88) - This team desperately needs TE production again and this guy should be able to bring it. Built like a moose, catches everything around him usually and will probably be used in motion a lot. Great, physical blocker in the run game. Another transfer that's been as advertised so far.



4. Jayden McGowan (No. 4) - Really intriguing player. Listed as a receiver and will absolutely play outside, but he's another guy you can motion with and he's pretty damn quick. You'll see him at RB at times too (not often) and he adds another element teams will have to prepare for. Also could be a factor in the return game.



5. Grayson James (No. 14) - If you've never seen him before and you look at No. 14 on the field Saturday you'll just assume it's Emmett Morehead still. Same build, same big arm., just no flowing red locks. The FIU transfer has been really impressive and (unfortunately) we've all seen how quickly the No. 2 guy may be needed these past few years. I believe he could step in and seamlessly run this offense if something happened to TC.



6. Reed Harris (No. 10) - I've loved watching this kid play. Gets open, huge target that catches almost everything. The receiver room is really deep and he's only a redshirt freshman, but this is another tall, athletic receiver that should be able to carve out a role in this offense.



7. Amari Jackson (No. 24) - I've said this a bunch, he's looked and played the part of a No. 1 corner throughout the spring. Great in coverage, can lay the wood in the run game and he's definitely got a swagger that you need to play the position.



8. Neto Okpala (No. 4) - Both he and Ezeiruaku have been unblockable at times during the spring season. if he can stay healthy he's got a chance to be a really disruptive player for this defense in 2024.



9. Donovan Ezeiruaku (No. 6) - See above, all the same applies for Donovan.



10. Luke McLaughlin (No. 83)/Anthony Ferrucci (No. 33) - These guys have been my sneaky favorite guys in camp along with Harris. I speak in hyperbole often but McLaughlin looks A TON like Wes Welker when he's running routes and he plucks the ball when he catches it. Ferrucci is more of a Woodhead/Sproles type (although I think he''s bigger than both of them) and could be a real weapon in the passing game out of the backfield.



And yes, I left Castellanos off the list because that's an obvious one. I'm genuinely excited for the fan base to see some of these new guys for the first time and the leap that some of the vets have seemingly taken as well.