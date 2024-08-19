PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03TUIyRFJTSEdQJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdNQjJEUlNIR1AnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

1-on-1's With Bond & Bradley

Kevin Stone • EagleAction
Staff Writer
@kstone06

CHESTNUT HILL - The BC wide receiver room may be as loaded as its ever been with talent, but there's two guys in particular who may form one of the best duos in the ACC this year.

Lewis Bond - who cemented himself as Tommy Castellanos' favorite target last year - and Texas Tech transfer Jerand Bradley give the Eagles two guys on the outside that are legitimate threats every snap.

I spoke with both of them for a few minutes each on Monday. Here are the full exchanges:

BOND

Q: Offensively, what should BC fans expect this year?
A: "A tough team. A tough, disciplined team. I think our offense will be tough and disciplined. I think those are the biggest things. We're working on being disciplined and not having those pre-snap penalties and post-snap penalties. Like, yeah, sometimes a penalty will happen, but we feel like we've gotta be more disciplined and tough. Those are the two biggest things that Coach O'Brien, Coach Lawing and our position coaches are instilling in us."

Q: What's it been like learning from Lawing, O'Brien and whole offensive staff?
A: "It's a great opportunity. We've got Coach Wyatt, Coach Chud on offense, Coach Hut...like, we've got a lot of people that have great football knowledge. It's just great to go in the meeting room and like, have different thoughts bounced around. In the WR room... they (coaches) all got different mindsets about football and they bring that. Then, you got Coach Lawing and Coach O'Brien that are all in the meetings teaching us different things. It's good to just have multiple ways of hearing the same thing sometimes."

Q: What are your personal goals for 2024?
A: "I got personal goals, but my biggest personal goal is to help the team win in whatever way. That's been the biggest thing, finding a way to help the team in whatever way."

Q: What's it like being in a video game?
A: "It's actually surreal. Like, thinking about it, back when NCAA was popular I was playing it and looking up to those guys. Now, I'm in the game. It's been a surreal feeling because you got people reaching out to you like 'oh, you did this in a game,' and it's like 'damn, I'm in that game.' It's just a surreal feeling."

Q: How much do you throw it up to yourself in the game?
A: "I haven't played with BC as much. When I first started playing I played with them a lot, but then I stopped and now we're in camp so I haven't been playing that much...I usually try to find one of my friends (on another team) from home and play with them. It's fun to do that."

Q: Can you see the light at the end of the tunnel with training camp?
A: "I'm just now seeing it. Like, yeah it's a tough camp, but it's going to help us in the long run. I feel like we're way further ahead and way tougher now - and more disciplined. It's definitely going to help."

BRADLEY

Q: Has being at BC so far been what you anticipated?
A: "Yes sir. For sure, it has. A big part of why I went to BC is the way I wanted to be coached and it's happened here. I want to get developed. It's everything I expected it to be, for sure. I'm super excited."

Q: Coming from Texas Tech, what's been the biggest adjustment?
A: "Man, the biggest adjustment is just the environment, for sure. It's way different than Texas. It's not too crazy, but like, just getting used to the weather and how everything is very close together and stuff. But, it was pretty quick to get adjusted to though. I feel way better now than I did before when I first got here, I'm not gonna lie."

Q: What's it been like learning from the offensive coaches and how has the chemistry come along?
A: "I feel like we've been working very hard this offseason. Every day, we're making sure we can be the best we can possibly be. We're really excited to show what we've been working on ."

Q: How's the process been building chemistry with TC?
A: "It's been really good. Day in and day out, the work we put in every day, it's been a great grind. We're excited. We're super excited this year."

Q: How would you describe the group of pass catchers you have?
A: "It's a great group of guys. Nobody...when we're playing our game, nobody can stop us. I feel like we have a great, young group that's very, very good. We're super excited to show the work we've been putting in."

Q: It's been a long time since BC had a true outside guy, do you take pride in being that No. 1 type of receiver? Do you think you're a No. 1 receiver?
A: "Yes sir. Just making sure I'm making my plays. Making sure I make the plays I know I can make. Talking about being a No. 1 guy...it's about as long as everyone is doing their part and I'm doing my job to help my teammates."

Q: What's it like being a video game? Do you throw it up to yourself all the time?
A: "It's crazy. I've been dreaming of being in a video game since I started playing games. Once I seen the news about NCAA coming out, I was so happy. I've been playing NCAA...I played so many of them, and then when they stopped I was so mad. It's just perfect timing that I'm in college and they brought it back. I was super excited. I play it all the time...oh, all the time (throw it up to myself), I think every play. It's so fun. I love playing it."

