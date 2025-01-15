Xaverian DE Dominic Funke Officially Commits To BC

The Funke family affair will continue at BC for a while longer.

Right around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, Xaverian edge rusher Dominic Funke officially announced his commitment to the Eagles, joining his brother Jack.

Jerod Funke of course played football for BC while mom Gabrielle was a two-sport athlete (field hockey and lax).

Funke - who is from Needham - began his career at St. Sebastian's before transferring over to Xaverian. He immediately had a huge impact and helped lead the defense as the Hawks won a second straight D1 Super Bowl this year.

Funke had 13.5 sacks and 34 tackles for loss this season to go with 76.5 total tackles. He's a disruptive force off the edge and with another year still left in high school, he should add to the already stout 6'3," 230lbs frame.

Funke already held offers from BC, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Wake Forest and Wisconsin. Duke, NC State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Stanford and Vanderbilt had all shown interest as well.