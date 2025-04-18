2026 WR Alex Voss Commits To BC

The staff has had a nice little run on 2026 commits this week and it continued on Friday night.

2026 wide receiver Alex Voss out of Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw, NC announced his commitment on social media.

Voss is 6'4," 200lbs. and had offers from BC, ECU, Elon, Garnder-Webb, James Madison, Miami of Ohio and Princeton.

" I just thought it was the perfect fit for me," he said in a quick exchange about an hour after the commitment. "Boston is the place to be and I can’t wait to see what it brings. Very excited for the official visit."