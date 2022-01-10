WR CJ Lewis Puts Name in Transfer Portal

Lewis played in just seven games this season and, as of Monday evening, is in the transfer portal.

CJ Lewis broke out in 2020. He caught everything his way and ended up on SportsCenter for that reason. But the six-game absence of starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, a calf issue and then a season-ending finger injury spoiled what could have been an encore performance.

That wasn’t a problem in 2020. In fact, he was tied with tight end Hunter Long for the second-most receiving touchdowns (five) on the team. Lewis hauled in 28 passes for 460 receiving yards that season. And he made some spectacular catches, like when he made a juggling grab in the end zone at then-No. 1 Clemson to stake BC to a 28-10 lead, or when he flashed a one-handed scoring snag against Louisville on Senior Day.

The 6-foot-3 Boston College wideout reeled in 13 passes for 201 yards in 2021. His best game came in Week 1 when he made three catches for 67 yards. He didn’t find the end zone all year, though.

Lewis had 46 targets in 2020—16 more than his first three seasons combined—and he had just two drops. That was especially significant because Lewis, a former quarterback at Cheshire Academy, struggled with drops early in his BC career. He had two on six targets in 2019 before missing the rest of the season with an injury and, notably, failed to extend with both arms on a slat route on a critical 4th-and-7 from the Syracuse 16-yard line in the 2018 regular season finale.

Lewis was particularly dangerous in the first half of games in 2020, during which he notched 20 of his 28 catches and accounted for 74.6% of his receiving output.

This season, his split was more even. Aside from the Colgate game, Lewis also played a role in BC’s thrilling win over Missouri with two receptions for 52 yards, including a season-long catch-and-run of 38 yards late in the second quarter.

Lewis played in five games as a freshman yet didn’t record any stats that year. The following season, 2018, he had 12 catches in eight games, including his first career touchdown.

He used his redshirt in 2019 and now has one season left. His departure will leave the Eagles’ “X” receiver spot open. There will be a handful of suitors for the position this offseason.