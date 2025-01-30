Everything Bill O'Brien Said During His Weekly WEEI Appearance

On if Kansas City is a dynasty

"I don't really know the definition, the exact definition of a dynasty. The Patriots did it over a 20-year span. In two different times. They won three times in early 2000's, then they won three times later in the '14, '16, '18...if they win three win a row, that's incredible and they're probably in the conversation. But, the fact that the Patriots did it actually twice is going to be hard to beat."

On if Mahomes is better than Brady with a three-peat

"He's in the conversation, but he's not ahead. Tom, people always say he won seven - which is incredible - but, he went to 10. So, like, to win three in a row...look, I'm a big Pat Mahomes fan. You guys know that. I think the guy's awesome. But, to be considered the greatest of all time, you've got a long way to go to beat Tom. Obviously, I'm very, very biased, but Tom is the greatest of all time."

On Belichick saying the Lombardi Trophy should be named the Brady Trophy

"Ya, I don't know. I probably would keep it the Lombardi Trophy. I love the history of the game and have just enjoyed over many, many years studying Vince Lombardi. I would;d probably keep it the same and not name it after a player. But, I didn't hear that, that kind of hit the funny bone for me."

On a moment working with Brady where he truly knew he was different

"I have a million stories about that, but the one I tell the most is the story about his memory. He had an incredible memory, which is huge for a quarterback. When I started coaching him, he was in, let's just call it the middle of his career in 2009, '10 and '11. We were getting ready to play the Buffalo Bills in 2010 and he had a play he wanted to run named Crunch Stock. It was a play action pass and he wanted to run this play. He said 'we ran this play against (whoever the coordinator was for the Bills), we ran this play against the Bears,' or something like that. And I was like 'well, which year was that?' And (Tom) says: 'it was 2002, it was on the right hash going away from the lighthouse, it was a home game, it was the third play of the game, I hit Troy Brown.' This was 2010. This is eight years previous. 2010. I'm in this meeting with him and I'm like 'get out of here. You don't remember...that's thousands of plays ago.' And he said 'look it up.'

"You could go on the system and you could look it up and there it was. Third play of the game. Right hash going away from the light house. They ran Crunch Stock. Charlie Weis was the coordinator. He hit Troy Brown for a 30-yard gain against the same coverage we were going to see this guy run with the Bills. I was like, that's incredible. The guy's brain power, his memory...that was one moment where I said this guy's incredible."

On Vrabel's staff

"I think it's good. Mike's got what I would call a tribe of coaches that he really believes in. Mike - just like all of us - puts a real importance on the chemistry of the staff because if you don't have good chemistry on staff, that trickles down to the players and you have a problem. I've actually witnessed that over 33 years of coaching. He puts a big emphasis on that, so he's getting his guys together. Good group of guys. They all probably have thick skin. They all know how to bust chops, teach football and those players will benefit from that."

On what percentage Bill Belichick deserves credit for with the dynasty (and Ted Johnson saying 10%)

"That's ridiculous. I know Ted. He was on radio in Houston when I was there, he's a good friend, but he's wrong on that one. Having been there and having coached there and knowing how Bill coached the team, taught the team, offseason, in-season, how he met with the quarterbacks, how he taught the quarterbacks from a head coach perspective, I think everybody's got a fairly equal piece of the pie. At the end of the day, there's no correlation between winning and bad players, right? So, you've got to have great players to win. He had the greatest quarterback of all time and Tom went out there and carried out the mission and won the mission way more times than he didn't. So, Tom gets a lot of credit, but Bill should get just as much credit in my opinion for how he coached the team and prepared the team when they were winning."

On Ozzy Trapilo

"I think every NFL team should be interested in Ozzy. Ozzy's a great guy, comes from an awesome family. His mom Kim Trapilo is awesome. He was a unanimous captain, was a quiet guy, led by example. Showed up every day, never missed practice. He's a large human. Got good athletic ability, he's got great length and if I was drafting in that league, Ozzy Trapilo would be high up there on the draft board as an offensive tackle. He's got all the qualities you want to play that position."

On Donovan Ezeiruaku

"He's got great ability off the edge. His take off at the snap of the ball is very difficult to deal with. Then, when once he gets past the tackle he's got great acceleration to the quarterback. He actually...I give Donovan credit. He literally took over two or three games we won. We won the game because of Donovan. That's rare from the defensive end position. Another guy that was a captain, great ambassador for BC football, great teammate. Very, very smart, hard-worker, comes from a great family in New Jersey. This guy had every Ivy League school recruiting him when he came out of high school. He came to BC and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-American. He's another guy you want in your locker room in the NFL."

On Notre Dame transfer Ty Chan reportedly having interest in BC before going to UConn

"Ty Chan. It doesn't ring a bell. I don't think we...maybe we missed on that one. I'm not sure. That one doesn't ring a bell. There are other kids at Notre Dame that are from Boston. A couple guys from Catholic Memorial, but they're staying at Notre Dame. But no, Ty Chan doesn't really ring a bell."