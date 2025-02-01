Eagles Stun FSU With Late 3 From Kelley III

For about an hour or so on Saturday, it looked like it was going to be the same old story for BC.

Get a great performance from a player or two, in this case Donald Hand Jr. (31 points, 9 rebound), but lose to a better team going away to tumble further and further into the basement of the ACC.

But, a week after an embarrassing mismanagement of a late lead against UNC, BC turned the tables on a good Florida State team, getting a shocking 77-76 win to end a six-game losing streak.

The Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) trailed 76-72 with 14 seconds left after two FSU (13-9, 4-7) free throws. BC quickly got the ball up court and Chad Venning hit a put-back layup with seven seconds left. The Seminoles air-mailed the inbounds pass right to Chas Kelley III, who buried a three a few steps behind the line to put BC up by one.

Florida State had one final chance with a full-court drive, but Kelley III was credited with a block at the rim on a layup attempt as the buzzer sounded before players started celebrating and high-fiving fans around the court.

It's the first time since New Year's Day that BC has been able to celebrate a victory.

This was a back-and-forth first half with BC heading to the locker room trailing by 41.

That lead soon ballooned to double digits and then as many as 15 points when two Seminole free throws with 12:40 remaining made it 59-44. The Eagles found na way to hang around and a Hand Jr. jumper with 9:14 left cut it to 59-50.

A three pointer from Hand Jr. less than a minute later trimmed the deficit to six. Stil, FSU kept some distance, making it a 68-59 game with 3:36 to go. Venning found Hand Jr. for a big three just ahead of the three minute mark.

Hand was fouled making a jumper with 48 seconds left and he hit the free throw to make it 70-65, setting up the frantic final few seconds.

Both teams shot 40% from beyond the arc and FSU had a 39-22 free throw attempt advantage, hitting 30 of them. The Eagles were 18-22. FSU won the battle on the glass (42-38) but BC won the turnover battle 12-8. Fred Payne also added 14 big points off the bench along with five rebounds and two assists.

BC is back home Wednesday night when No. 21 Louisville rolls into town for a 7:00 tip off on ACC Network.









(Wasn't able to make the game in-person, quotes to come)




