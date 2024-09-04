CHESTNUT HILL - The Eagles were back to work on Wednesday morning.



BC practiced at walkthrough speed for just under an hour after some travel issues following the FSU win. Bill O'Brien spoke afterwards about the win, - which is the only time we'll here from him before this weekend - prepping for Duquesne and what it'll mean to him to be coaching his first home game on Saturday.



Here's what stood out from the just-about nine minute presser:



On dealing with the travel issues and prepping this week



"Yeah, no, I thought they did a good job. Those things happen. Again, as I've said, we have to control what we can control. We can't control basically a mechanical issues on a plane or where we stay or really, anything like that. We just try to do what we can to control the controlables. I thought these guys guys did a good job of adapting, came back and had some good energy today."



On the preparedness of the coaching staff for FSU and this week



"I would say the first thing is the three coordinators did an excellent job and they've done a good job. Matt Thurin, Will Lawing and Tim Lewis - to this point - gotta keep it going. That's the key. Can you sustain? To this point, they've done a really good job. Matt (Applebaum) has done a good job with the O-line, Jeff Comissiong with the D-line...I think the assistant coaches are working very hard. We have a hard working group of coaches and it's one day at a time. How can we be better as coaches today than we were yesterday? How can we be better tomorrow? Everybody in this program has to be into improvement. The key to any good football team is how do they improve? Because, at the end of the day, it's the team that improves the fastest...it doesn't really matter where you are in Week 1. It's where you are in Week 12. How do you improve? How do you get better? I think that's a key for us moving forward."



On the support the alumni and fans gave after the FSU win



"I really appreciate all of the alums. Obviously, I got a lot of text messages. I think the key though, is...again, can we build that as a fan base into filling Alumni Stadium on Saturday? I think...I was just watching this video, and I'm not going to mention the school, but it was a great fan base of a school I think is kind of similar to ours. Like, there crowd was into it and that makes a big difference at home. So, to every BC fan out there, we need to fill this stadium for every single home game. I think that's what it's all about. College football is all about the spirit, right? The student body, the fans, the band, that really helps the players. The players feed off that energy, so, hopefully, we can get a good crowd here on Saturday."



On what it'll mean to coach his first home game



"I'm really looking forward to...like I said in a previous question, is the crowd itself. I think that one of the keys here - like I've said all off season - is we have to put a good product on the field. If we can put a good product on the field...we really want a great crowd at Alumni Stadium. Back in the day...I've told the story a million times...when I came (and I was like 12 of 13 years old) I came to that game where they qualified to go to the Tangerine Bowl I think in 1982, Doug Flutie was the quarterback and I just remember that crowd being unbelievable. The students threw the tangerines on the field. I think we need that. We need to make sure that we're playing good football so people want to come watch us play. I think that's one of our deals, so hopefully we get that on Saturday. I'm definitely excited about...I'm from here, right? So, being from here and being able to lead a team out onto the field at Alumni Stadium is pretty cool."



On when prep for Duquesne started



"The key is our summer process. So, during the summer, we spent a lot of time on the first four opponents. So, spend a week on Florida State, a week on Duquesne, a week on Missouri...that's what we do in the summertime so we have some thoughts and then we obviously have to watch the game. They played Toledo last week. We've watched that game and you know, look...our guys worked hard. Our coaches got off the plane, got on a bus and went right back to work. That's football. That's what it is. That's the season. That's the love of the game. That's why you coach. That's the most fun. Get back after a late night, a little tired and you get back to work on the next opponent. That'll be a grind all week. Duquesne does a lot of different things that are very, very difficult to defend and very, very difficult to go against offensively. So, we've got to have a really good couple days here."



On how Jacobe Robinson has come along and a health update on Grayson James



"Jacobe Robinson is doing okay. He's gotta do better. He's gotta be more consistent. He's a great kid. Very smart, young player, got a good, bright future. Gotta be a little bit more consistent. Grayson's doing okay. I think he's a ways off, but he's working hard to get back."



On Logan Taylor



"Logan should be back this week."



Full press conference here.