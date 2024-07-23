The wait is finally almost over.



On Wednesday, Boston College will unofficially kick off its season when they have their turn at ACC Media Day. The now three-day hype train on ACC Network is a chance for Bill O'Brien, Tommy Castellanos, Drew Kendall and Donovan Ezeiruaku to set the tone, both nationally and locally.



During spring ball, excitement was high among players, coaches, donors and supporters of the program, as it should be whenever you have a new coach with the experience O'Brien has. The message early was getting better every day and attacking recruiting.



They did both, had a productive spring and summer and now, the real work begins. When each of them speak and answer questions, they have the ability to set expectations for themselves, teammates and fans.



For instance, if Castellanos is asked about the interception numbers a year ago and how he's worked to improve during the offseason, do we get a standard answer? Or, has he been working tirelessly and is he eager to point it out and talk about what he's done? He's a quiet guy most of the time, so I don't anticipate him being overly loud or demonstrative when he does speak about his goals for the season, but I do hope he talks about his offseason work, I think it's huge. I'm also interested to see if the word 'Heisman' comes up at all and whether or not it's him or someone else that says it first.



Kendall is a guy I have no worries about as far as taking another step this season. He'll preach toughness and running the ball. But, I'm curious to see how he responds to any questions about taking over as a leader up front with Mahogany gone now. As I wrote a week or so ago, this team belongs to him and Ozzy Trapilo when it comes to leadership from the big guys. I hope he's embracing that to the fullest and is adamant about it during interviews.



Same can be said for Donovan Ezeiruaku. This guy is one of the top two or three leaders on the team and in that role, he also has a chance to show the country how good of a player and pass rusher he can be this season. There should be high expectations for this defense and he's one of the main reasons why. I'm interested in hearing how good he believes this defense can be and which teammates he singles out on that side when he's ultimately asked who some under the radar guys could be.



As for Bill O'Brien, I don't expect him to talk much about the NFL and the Patriots or Mac Jones if he's asked. I've tried and gotten 'no comment' with a smirk. I've asked around Gillette (security personnel) and they said everyone hated each other on that staff. His response to an inevitable question about the differences of coaching in the NFL and NCAA these days will come up too. I believe he wants to be here for the long haul and is absolutely embracing the new recruiting scene. You deal with diva NFL QB's and coaches, you can navigate dealing with diva kids and coaches at the high school level. It'll still be interesting to see how he addresses the back-and-forth for so many coaches though. As for the team, he'll talk a lot about brining the gritty, BC tough team back and pounding the ball while also acknowledging this team needs to be exciting on offense. He knows they need to put asses in seats. Don't be surprised if he even over does it a bit when it comes to hyping up Tommy and the offense



We probably won't get any earth shattering comments or anything like that, but BC should be portraying quiet confidence throughout the day on Wednesday. They're still going to be slept on and they should be until this all gets put together, but it's a chance to light that first spark for what's hopefully an explosive season.