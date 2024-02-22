As reported earlier this morning, former right-hand-man of Bill Belichick Berj Najerian is joining Bill O'Brien at BC.



Najerian has been given a 'Chief of Staff' title, which is basically a brand new role that O'Brien has seemingly created.



On the surface it's a good hire since it'll free O'Brien up to handle other duties aside from administrative stuff. However, I'm not really sure this will have much of an impact outside of allowing BOB to focus more on coaching and maybe some NIL functions.



On the field this means nothing, as Najerian was more of an off-field liason for Belichick over the last two decaudes in Foxborough. I've had minimal interactions with Najerian covering the Pats over the last three seasons and can tell you, he's ALWAYS around, but rarely seen doing any coaching or anything like that.



This hire is more of an organization hire for O'Brien than anything else. Najerian is extremely detailed and will make sure communication is always clear between everyone. He'll make O'Brien's life easier when it comes to everything that doesn't involve the on-field product. Najerian would sit in the back near me during Belichick press conferences and just listen in, quickly sneaking out the door as soon as they were over. He's here partly to make sure no one says anything stupid, but ultimately he's here to make O'Brien's day-to-day life as clutter-less as possible.



The best part about this (and other moves) is that it's pretty clear BC is willing to invest far more than they ever have, especially when it comes to paying this staff. At this point, O'Brien's ability to bring different people in that fit very specific roles has been impressive.



Does Najerian help add to what O'Brien is building? Definitely. Any time you can add someone who knows what winning looks and sounds like over a long period of time you do it, but in the grand scheme of things, the on-field coaching hires are far more important than this one.