Zay Flowers was all smiles after being selected by Baltimore with the 22nd pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft last Thursday night.



It's a great fit for Flowers and he adds even more speed to an already dynamic offense with Lamar Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and of course, Odell Beckham Jr.



We heard from Flowers, but what did GM Eric DeCosta have to say about the newest member of the flock?



DeCOSTA: "We're very excited. This was a player that I've seen a lot. I'm partial to Massachusetts. I've always liked his game and we spent a lot of time watching him. We do a project at the end of the draft process where we assign seven to 10 players to all the scouts and they have a chance to grade all of those players. Whether they're in their area, outside their area, whatever it is, and then rank. Zay - by far - was the number one prospect of the eight players that we assigned last week. We brought him into Baltimore, we interviewed him and we also interviewed him at the combine and he's really passed every test.



"He's just an explosive, competitive, tough guy. He can play outside, he can play inside. We're very happy for him and for the Ravens. We think he fits what we're going to do with Todd (Monken) and the personnel we have very well. It was a great day...I have to say, I haven't come across a more impressive just face-to-face prospect. Zay was one of the most impressive prospects I've ever interviewed at the combine and then here in Baltimore. His story, his resilience, his ability to just succeed and handle things was really, really impressive. It's all those things. The ability, how he fits, what he's going to do. But, it's also his drive, his mentality, his growth and his mindset."

