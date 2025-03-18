Nuggets From Day 4 of Spring Ball

CHESTNUT HILL - As Bill O'Brien said after practice on Tuesday, 'there's a lot of good things going on out there.'

While I continue to caution everyone - including myself - that it's hard to take much from four March practices, there are some encouraging signs in several areas early on. I do put some stock into certain things - again, this is where James and Harris first shined last season - and I think some of the biggest question areas might be better than anticipated as of right now.

As always, here's everything I got from about 9:40 onward...

-Saw CCSU, Brown, Apponequet (definitely not how you spell it and I didn't feel like Googling it) and Avon Old Farms staff members all in the house today. Brown (understandably given O'Brien's history) has been there more than any other local staff. Also spotted like a dozen recruits on hand, it's hard to really tell because some are on the other far sideline where the media isn't allowed, others hang out around their particular position group most of the time, Blake James was also in the house briefly, seen him at all 4 so far I believe.

-Early OL v. DL run game work. DB's vs. WR's on the other field. Once I finally noticed it this is what I got...

-Nedrick Boldin Jr. beats man on quick crosser (couldn't see who)

-VJ Wilkins beats Syair Torrence



-Mike Landolfi crosses in front of Charlie Comella for a ball from Shaker for some MA on MA crime



-Deep ball PBU for Njita Sinkala (couldn't see WR)



-Duke Brennan beats his guy over the middle for a quick catch



-Luke McLaughlin beats tight coverage on a quick hitter over the middle



-James to Harris deep (dime)



-Great individual effort from Comella for a pick, wrestling the ball away from Pough



-Bond beats Sinkala over the middle (dart from Lonergan)



-McLaughlin beats his guy for a quick catch on the sideline



-Wilkins torches his man for an easy deep TD down the right sideline



-Boldin Jr. catch but it's punched out by defender (couldn't see who)

-Period of run game work. Physical (as it can be in March) on both sides. O'Brien and Applebaum really coaching guys up

-Me and Mac Hutchinson watched the kickers go back and forth from anywhere between 35-50. Both Connor and Quinn looked good, making most. I want to say Quinn's got the bigger leg but Connor's been good so far. I think Quinn has already won the punting job though, really not even close to my very untrained eye. Ball's just different off his foot.

-At this point, Clive Wilson ran by us and just looked like an absolute specimen. I hadn't recognized him really for the last three years, and me and Mac were both like 'wait, who the hell is that?' but man does he just look like a football player you don't want to F with. He did pop a little bit after that during a few team periods too.

-During some walk through stuff (coaches actually had cards, but no way it could be Fordham stuff yet), Pap Sye and Ryan Mickow stand out. Mostly just because of their size, but I think they could play themselves into the rotation midway or late in the year, if not sooner. I could be completely wrong about that, but of all the 'backup' linemen, they just kind of stand out the most.

-Team period, Lonergan then James with James getting more reps...

-Lonergan: run by Turbo, sideline completion to Bond, swing to Turbo, completion to Bond deep middle



-James: run for McDonald, incomplete high (good chunk of miscommunication throughout the day between QB's and WR's), slant to Bond (great throw in a tight window), deep out to Wilkins (kid's going to be a factor), incomplete sideline, deep ball PI on Ashton McShane against Harris



-Lonergan: Two short completions to McLaughlin and Broome



-7-on7 period, James then Lonergan, James gets two 'series'

James: short completion (didn't see who), maybe the play of the year already as Skeete makes a catch falling down in the end zone on a deep ball. Controversy as to whether or not he caught it, I thought he did against McShane. Hell of an effort and an even better throw. James' deep ball is the one thing that's significantly better than Lonergan as of now....quick out to McLaughlin, incomplete sideline to Harris (miscommunication)



-Lonergan: short completion (couldn't see who), deep ball PBU for Isaiah Farris vs. Wilkins, slant to Bond, great diving pick on a low throw for Zach Kelly, bacj-to-back incompletions



-James: Drop on a deep ball to Wilkins, incompletion over the middle



-Tempo work...

-Lonergan: McDonald run, out to Bond, swing Turbo, Lonergan run, deep ball incomplete to Harris



-James: Turbo run, quick hitter to McLaughlin, sack for Kolenge.



-Shaker: Two runs for Broome, swing Broome, deep out to Boldin Jr., run stuff for Billy Van Pelt, deep ball PBU for Ashton Cunningham



-Coming out from th 25...

-James: short run Turbo, Quintayvious Hutchins sacks on back-to-back plays



-Lonergan: run (I think McDonald), pressure from Palaie Faoa forces an incompletion, PBU on the sideline for Torrence



-Shaker: Run Datrell Jones, sack for Wilson flying off the edge, deep out to Boldin Jr (X2)



Linebackers and D-line were impressive in particular on Tuesday. Guys like Faoa, Van Pelt, Tim Hays and Zabal are going to be extremely valuable as Crouch and McGowan work their way back.

-I also forgot (somehow) to mention that the tight ends are still awesome and Zeke Moore had a neck roll on today. I brought it up to O'Brien after and he immediately said Mike Alstott. Kid's going to be one of those fan favorites among the meathead crew.

Eagles are back at it on Thursday morning at 9:15.