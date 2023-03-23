On the first day of spring practice, I was standing near where the linebackers were about to do one of their first drills and quickly had to do a double take.



There was a No. 42 leading the jog over to where Coach Duggan was about to conduct said drill. It looked like Vinny DePalma. "Couldn't be," I thought to myself.



Sure enough, it was. The true veteran of the BC linebacking core is back for one more season (his sixth total) and on Thursday after spring practice No. 6, DePalma spoke to the media for the first time since returning.



ON WHAT HE THINKS WILL BE THE BIGGST DIFFERENCE THIS SEASON

"I just think the camaraderie of the team so far. I think there's a really good rapport with the guys. I think guys are older and more mature. I think when you're younger in college football, you don't realize how to win games, right? The games are really long, the games are really hard, so it takes a little bit - especially when you're going up against fifth and sixth year guys - it takes some time to develop that. I think we struggled through that last year, but that's invaluable experience we're going to have now that we'll see in the fall."



ON KEEPING THE TEAM TOGETHER LAST YEAR AS A LEADER

"I think first of all, I don't think one guy can do it. I was surrounded by a lot of good leaders, guys that cared. It wasn't always going our way last year, but we trusted...we believe in the program, we believe in the coaches, we believe in each other most importantly. So, I think it's just taking a one-day-at-a-time attitude, kind of like what we're doing now. Just have each other's back, keep getting better and the results will follow."



ON THE STAFF CHANGES

"They've been great. Coach Hafley has always made an emphasis on bringing in guys that are a great fit at Boston College. Guys that have a great rapport with the players, care about being at Boston College, care about the mission being at Boston College, care about helping and developing all of us on and off the field. So, the additions have been awesome so far."



ON COACH AAZAAR SAYIGN HE'S ANOTHER COACH ON THE FIELD

"I appreciate it, Coach Aazaar is awesome. Being prepared, that's kind of my role. Being able to use my mind a little bit on the field. Helping younger guys when you're out there, putting a big emphasis on communication. Lining up. Maybe talking about what the offense is going to do, eliminate the play before the ball is snapped. I think a big part of defense is anticipation, so if you can anticipate yourself and then be able to communicate that to the 10 other guys on the field, that's going to help a lot."



ON BEING COACHED BY CO-DC'S

"Yeah, it is (the first time in my career) it's been awesome so far. There was a first for all of us as a defense, but Coach Aazaar, Coach Duggan, Coach V, they've been here since Coach Hafley got here, so they have a really great rapport, a great rapport with the players. They recruited us all for the most part. They work seamlessly and compliment each other really well."



ON THE DECISION TO COME BACK

"I was trying to...it's kind of a big decision. As the season was closing down I knew it was approaching. So, I kind of just...first, I wanted to finish the season out. Then, when it got done I talked to my parents, talked to the coaches. I wasn't ready to be done playing football. I love playing football every day, I love coming to practice, I love going to meetings and I still had an itch to do that. I didn't want to look back in 20 or 30 years and regret leaving time on the table."



ON FEELS DIFFERENT THIS SPRING

"I think what happened is behind us. I think everyone is hungry to get better...it's a taste in your mouth that you want to get rid of. The only way to get rid of it is putting work in every day. Practices have been really competitive, really tough. It's been great so far."



ON EMMETT MOREHEAD

"He's been awesome. He's developed on and off the field. On the field, he's developed his body, he's getting stronger, he was able to use his legs a little bit. He's constantly doing extra work, throwing after, doing footwork. Then , as a leader, he's a tremendous personality in the locker room. It's important for him to win here. It's important for him to be a great leader and it's important for him to be a great teammate. That's probably one of the most valuable things to a quarterback. Winning, getting better and being a great teammate is all important to him and that's why he's going to be a great player."





