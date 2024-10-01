CHESTNUT HILL - Energy was high and this felt and looked like the cleanest Tuesday practice of the year so far.



Here's what stood out for the hour+ session...



-Tommy was back and a full participant. It honestly might have been his best practice of the season. Looked refreshed and was throwing darts all over the field. On the run he was accurate and he had one deep ball to Bond during a late 7-on-7 period that was an absurd throw, just a drop in the bucket from about 45 yards out down the right sideline for a TD.



-It's worth noting that O'Brien was coy about his QB in the post practice presser. O'Brien said: "I think he's doing alright. I thought he showed up ready to go today and had a decent practice. Grayson will be ready to go. We have two guys that can play, no doubt about it." I would be STUNNED if it's not TC on Saturday and I'd like to think this was more about making UVA prepare for both guys, but you never know.



-Scouts from the Bears, Browns, Chargers and one other team (couldn't see a logo on the shirt) in the house. They spent a ton of time with the D-line and then we saw them all talking to Applebaum after press conferences.



-Jaylen Blackwell still isn't getting any run with the first defense, but he was running scout team against the No. 1 offense. It feels like he's progressing well and those are extremely valuable reps still.



-Max Tucker was present but didn't participate. O'Brien had this to say on him: "I think he's doing okay. I think that'll be a work in progress, it'll be a work in progress."



-Joe Marinaro was REALLY impressive on scout team against the top offense. He was flying around sideline to sideline and made a few impressive tackles (not to the ground, but still). I wonder if he'd ever get more run as a speedier guy since middle of the field has been an issue lately.



-The most intense/physical period we've seen on any Tuesday so far took place during BC's 8th 'period' today. The OL and DL worked on run blocking one one end and QB's threw passes to WR's going 1-v-1 with DB's. Both TC and James looked sharp, but the battles between the skill guys were impressive. Receivers made a lot of nice catches and there was a ton of juice for the 10 minutes or so.



This was a team that appears absolutely locked in on UVA. We obviously can't see Wednesday or Thursday's practices in pads, but it's hard to imagine they'll have a let down the next two days.