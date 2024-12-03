Three Eagles Headed To The Portal So Far

Crazy week for me with the HS Super Bowls for three days and all of the portal stuff, so I'll try to keep up with everything that breaks as best I can.

Bill O'Brien is hosting a virtual Zoom presser on Wednesday for NSD announcements.

So far, we've got three Eagles in the portal. I'm not counting TC in this one because he flat out quit and it's been known for a while that he wasn't going to be around. But, if you want to include him here then it's four.

Sione Hala, Jalen Cheek and Cole Batson have all made it official with announcements on social media these last couple of days.

Out of that group, Hala was probably the most disappointing this season. He had a fantastic camp and looked like he was going to be a physical tone setter for this defense. Instead, he couldn't really get on the field in a very thin linebacker room. Hala finished with 37 tackles (11 this year, only six solo) in two seasons. He had a sack and a forced fumble last year.

Batson fought some injuries this season and finishes his BC career with 30 games played and 45 solo tackles (69 total) and two interceptions in four seasons, although he played just two games in 2021. Batson played seven games this year with two tackles and a pass defended.

Cheek was arguably one of the team's best defenders in training camp and had a pretty good season with another banged up unit in the secondary. Since 2021, Cheek played 26 games (10 this year and 10 last year) with 35 combined tackles (18 solo) and one interception along with three passes defended.

It'll be interesting to see how many more guys join them as BC navigates these next few weeks preparing for a bowl game with an eye toward 2025 as well.