Third Commitment From OV Weekend As Omarion Davis Joins BC
Let the good times roll.
The Eagles staff and their fans got more good news on Tuesday as another recruit committed after having an OV this weekend.
Omarion Davis - a safety from Indian Land HS in Fort Mills, SC - announced it on social media,
"'Lets Fly...Committed. #EarnIt" he wrote.
Davis is not only the third commit from this past OV weekend, but more importantly he's the third non-New England commit to see what this staff is trying to build and wanted to be a part of it.
Davis is listed at 6' 180lbs and has offers from BC, Charlotte, Costal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, App State, Yale and Old Ominion.