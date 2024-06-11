Let the good times roll.



The Eagles staff and their fans got more good news on Tuesday as another recruit committed after having an OV this weekend.



Omarion Davis - a safety from Indian Land HS in Fort Mills, SC - announced it on social media,



"'Lets Fly...Committed. #EarnIt" he wrote.



Davis is not only the third commit from this past OV weekend, but more importantly he's the third non-New England commit to see what this staff is trying to build and wanted to be a part of it.



Davis is listed at 6' 180lbs and has offers from BC, Charlotte, Costal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, App State, Yale and Old Ominion.