Third Commitment From OV Weekend As Omarion Davis Joins BC

Kevin Stone
Staff Writer
@kstone06

Let the good times roll.

The Eagles staff and their fans got more good news on Tuesday as another recruit committed after having an OV this weekend.

Omarion Davis - a safety from Indian Land HS in Fort Mills, SC - announced it on social media,

"'Lets Fly...Committed. #EarnIt" he wrote.

Davis is not only the third commit from this past OV weekend, but more importantly he's the third non-New England commit to see what this staff is trying to build and wanted to be a part of it.

Davis is listed at 6' 180lbs and has offers from BC, Charlotte, Costal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, App State, Yale and Old Ominion.

