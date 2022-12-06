In just a matter of months, the Boston College quarterback situation looks quite different.

With the recent news that Phil Jurkovec is heading back home to the University of Pittsburgh for his final year of college football, that means - for now - this is going to be Emmet Morehead’s team in 2023.The redshirt freshman played in six games this past season when Jurkovec went down with rib and ankle injuries as well as a concussion. Morehead took his lumps as you’d expect from a guy who still doesn’t have much ACC experience, but he also showed he can lead this team in big situations.

The NC State victory on the road showed exactly what Morehead is capable of in big time scenarios. That one in particular, on the road, against a team looking to set a school record for a home winning streak on their senior day…to go in and steal that victory with the poise he showed on the final drive speaks volumes about what he’s capable of.

For the season, Morehead threw for 1,254 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. With 115 completions on 192 attempts, the efficiency is there too. The loss of Jurkovec is a big one on paper, but in reality, Morehead doesn’t have big shoes to fill. Jurkovec’s injury issues popped up each year he was in Chestnut Hill and both Morehead and Dennis Grosel ended up seeing far more time than anyone would have anticipated. When Jurkovec left Notre Dame to join head coach Jeff Hafley in the winter of 2019, the Eagles were supposed to return to the Matt Ryan glory days.

Of course, the transfer portal is always going to be an interesting option too. It’s almost certainly Morehead’s job when spring ball starts, but this staff needs results, which means if a guy from another ACC school or SEC school wants to give BC a shot, Hafley has to consider it and at least have some competition at the beginning of the year.

Life is funny sometimes. Three years ago Hafley and the rest of the Eagle alumni and fan base thought the position was set for four years with multiple ACC title runs in the cards. Now, BC thinks it has a guy that can be pretty good, yet there’s still so much uncertainty swirling around the offense as a whole.

The one thing that is certain is that we’re probably going to get a Jurkovec vs. Morehead & Hafley game when the Eagles travel to Pittsburgh during the 2023 season. I wonder what we’ll all talk about that week once it finally arrives…