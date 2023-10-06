Boston College has a chance to get to .500 before its bye week when they travel to face Army at West Point this weekend. Justin Rowland and Kevin Stone offer their takes on the game:

What are the main reasons for BC fans to be optimistic about this game?

Rowland: If Boston College can duplicate the defensive performance we saw down the stretch against Virginia last week it should be a win. There may be several more wins in store if they can bring that effort. Granted, Virginia's not a good team, but that level of defensive domination probably translates in a positive way, certainly against Army, if they can do it again. Boston College still has a lot to play for. Nobody is glad they're 2-3, but with more than half the season remaining and coming off a win, there's reason to believe the Eagles will go on the road with purpose and motivation. Syracuse beat Army 29-16 and the Black Knights did not fare well in the second half of that game. One reason Monken focused on fundamentals so much the past week is because they haven't consistently executed the little things as well as West Point needs to in order to win games against more talented teams.

Stone: Last week, particularly the second half. The defense completely flipped a switch and held UVA to just 39 yards total over the last 30 minutes. It doesn't matter what level of football you're talking about, that's pretty damn impressive. Hafley admitted he needed to tell the defensive staff to let the guys up front loose more and they did. With the lack of depth at linebacker and still some unproven players in the secondary, the D-line needs to take over games. Rooks, Sillah, Ezeiruaku, Banks, Horsely. The names are there and the talent is there, the big dogs just have to eat. The running game got going in the second half last week too, that needs to continue. Castellanos can't be turning the ball over obviously as well, and I think he learns from last week's nightmare first half.



What are the main reasons for concern?

Rowland: Army's run game presents a real test for the BC defense. Not only that, but the Black Knights have had two weeks to prepare for this game. Army is not a team that's unaccustomed to facing Power Five competition and based on Jeff Monken's comments this week, that's something they lean into. Army has a track record of typically performing pretty admirably against the best teams on its schedule. Monken is also saying it's pretty much a must-win game for Army, and with it being on the road it's as challenging a setup as you're going to face against a service academy. And simply put, Boston College hasn't been good enough that you can take this game for granted. The expectation should be that it will be close and tipped one way or another down the stretch based on ball security, third down conversions, field position, and explosives.

Stone: Army might use QB designed runs like 400 times on Saturday and as we all know, BC struggled terribly against Holy Cross and to an extent FSU. HC used less designed stuff for the QB and that was more scrambling, but since Hafley has been here defending athletic QB's and run-first teams have been a problem. This isn't the 1940 or even 2020ish Army offense that's ALL running, they'll throw, but open field tackling, gap assignments and just general defensive discipline are going to be the keys if they're going to slow down the Black Knights. i'm also slightly concerned about O-line health, although Hafley didn't say anyone in particular can't go on Saturday.



What's your prediction for the game's outcome and who will be the Eagles' MVP?

Rowland: Army is a 3-point favorite at home, which probably has more to do with the Eagles being lackluster for most of the season than anything positive about Army to date. I will call for BC to build on the momentum they created with their win against UVA but it won't be easy. Boston College 26, Army 21 with Castellanos bouncing back with a better game.

Stone: I do think (hope) that BC can carry over the second half performance last weekend. That third quarter offensively was the best they've had so far this season. Was that finally the time everything clicked? Same thing defensively. I think the guys up front finally got their swagger back last week. Taking BC 27-13. I still think they get off to a slow start (it's just in the DNA at this point) and pull away again in the second half. MVP is Ezeiruaku. I think he has a game-wrecking type performance.