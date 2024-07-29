Scouting Marcus Upton
Boston College has seen its recruiting class fill up this summer in Bill O'Brien's first year on the job and one of the Eagles' recent commitments came from Atco (N.J.) Winslow Township safety Marc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news