EagleAction - Regular Season Tune-Up: Final Scrimmage, QB Battle, and COVID-19 Update

Boston College wasn’t part of Saturday’s much-anticipated FBS lineup, but that didn’t stop the Eagles from joining in on the fun. Two weeks out from its season opener at Duke, BC hosted its third and final scrimmage of the preseason, with a full officiating crew and half the coaching staff in the press box. “We’ve been waiting for this for a while,” quarterback Dennis Grosel said, per BC Athletics. “We very well could be playing right now, running on the field together instead of against each other. That was the mindset going in. We could have played a game today, and that’s how we treated it.” First-year head coach Jeff Hafley had the Eagles’ first-team offense run 60 plays against the first-team defense, in addition to simulating kickoff and punt coverage on special teams. The second and third units combined for 54 snaps.

Hafley told reporters afterwards that he wanted to see “execution” from both sides of the ball. As far as his defense was concerned, he emphasized the importance of having his players fly around the football and push the pedal to the metal for an extended period of time. The rookie head coach made the point that Saturday’s scrimmage marked the longest stretch of play that the unit has endured this preseason. “I just said to them, ‘I don’t care if you have a missed assignment,’” Hafley said. “‘I don’t care if you bust. Just, I don’t want to see any lows. I want to see how hard you can play today.’ And they did. You could tell that there was a ton of energy and a ton of confidence.” Redshirt freshman Bryce Sebastian—who joined his brother at cornerback this offseason after coming in as a wideout in 2019—headlined the defensive performance with a pick-six, according to the BCEagles.com practice notes. The West Haven, Conn. native took the interception 35 yards to the house. Isaiah McDuffie didn’t get quite that far, however, the redshirt junior linebacker did record a pick of his own, reading a pass over the middle for a crucial takeaway.

Perhaps most notably, BC’s defense stockpiled a trio of safeties. Last year, the Eagles struggled to wreak havoc in the backfield, ranking second-to-last in the ACC with 19 sacks and 100th nationally against the run after allowing 193.2 rushing yards per game. Defensive end Marcus Valdez accounted for one of those safeties, as well as a forced fumble. Hafley explained that Saturday served as a great opportunity for Frank Cignetti Jr.’s offense to operate with procedural efficiency, using the play clock throughout the entire scrimmage. The highlight-reel play of the day, according to the team-issued practice report, was another one-handed snag from sophomore wide receiver Ethon Williams. Grosel threw the pass, except he didn’t want to take any credit for the deep ball, which traveled 50 yards in the air.

This is becoming a weekly occurrence for @ewillz 😳 pic.twitter.com/KGl1jBnbnB — BC Football (@BCFootball) September 5, 2020