Recent Portal Activity For The Eagles

Trying to keep up as best I can. Here's some recent developments as of Tuesday night...

Bradley and McGowan the latest to hop in the portal.

Both Jerand Bradley and Jayden MvGowan are joining Sione Hala, Jalen Cheek and Cole Batson in the portal. I asked Bill O'Brien about opt outs for the bowl game on Monday and he said that was an ongoing discussion, but a few guys have already decided to hop in and not dress in the bowl game.

Both Bradley and McGowan felt like they were just severely under-used. I loved both guys coming out of camp and thought Bradley was that big, go-up-and-get-it guy that BC hasn't had since Blackmon and that just wasn't the case (thanks Tommy). McGowan's lack of usage is even more puzzling given how fast he was.

Bradley finishes with just six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. McGowan appeared in 11 games, but only had two grabs for 0 yards. He also had two carries for 13 yards.

Eagles offer star URI LB AJ Pena

URI just finished its first playoff run since 1985 and linebacker AJ Pena was the team's MVP and defensive leader for the historic run. Pena has one year of eligibility left and just finished with 82 tackles, 22.5 TFL's and 12.5 sacks. He's a Buck Buchanan Award finalist and would immediately boost the position group on the team that needs it the most. Pena is a sideline-to-sideline game wrecker and has already gotten offers from Toledo, Illinois, Arkansas State, Delaware, FIU, FAU, UConn, Costal Carolina, UMass, Western Michigan and more will be on the way.

Campbell WR VJ Wilkins set to visit this weekend

The first (as far as I know) portal visitor BC has this weekend is wide receiver VJ Wilkins. Wilkins posted 90 catches for 1,055 yards and 10 touchdowns combined the last two years for Campbell. Wilkins is only 5'10," 185 lbs. but is one of the speedier receivers in the portal and would serve as a good slot guy for BC, basically, what we all thought McGowan was supposed to be. Wilkins had 38 catches this season for 514 yards and six TD's. He also had 22 carries for 106 yards and a score.



