The Eagles have a crowded backfield this spring, but Alex Broome is ready to show he can be even more dependable than he was last season.



Broome met with the media after BC's fifth practice on Tuesday.



ON HIS OFFSEASON

"Offseason went well. Winter conditioning went well and all that. Team bonding, a lot of stuff going on for us, building as a team. A lot of new guys getting acclimated to the BC culture. The spring has been going well and this was practice No. 5 so, primed and ready to go."



ON WHAT HE WANTS TO IMPROVE MOVING FORWARD

"Really just being more durable. I played more than I expected last year, so just learning how to take care of my body and getting used to the college game. You have more games (than high school) and have to play multiple snaps so, just having that mindset."



ON CHANGES THE GROUP HAS MADE AS A WHOLE TO HAVE A BETTER RUN GAME IN 2023

"We've harped on running the ball this year. That's what you have to do to win games. Collectively, O-line, running backs and tight ends, we're all just buying into the schemes we have and attention to detail on our tracks and our reads. Marrying that up with the O-line and the tight ends and all that, making that work."



ON HOW DIFFERENT THE O-LINE SEEMS ALREADY

"Yeah, we brought in some guys and there's a lot of competition there, so just pushing everybody to be better. That's what I've seen so far."



ON IF THERE'S MORE HOLES OPENING ALREADY FOR THE BACKS

"Too early to tell, but they're doing well. They're doing a great job, really. The past couple of practices we've been able to run the ball well, so that's been good."



ON IF HE FEELS ANY PRESSURE TO HELP MOREHEAD IN HIS FIRST FULL SEASON AS A STARTER

"I don't think there's any pressure. You do what you do and I think he feeds off of that. Being able to get things open in the pass game and then come back to the run and vice-versa."



ON THE RB ROOM GELLING AND BUILDING CHEMISTRY

"It's going well. Ww just brought in a new guy Kye Robichaux from Western Kentucky. He's getting acclimated to the group well."



ON IF HE PUT ON MORE WEIGHT

"Just a little bit."