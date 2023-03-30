For the first time since making the decision to become an Eagle, transfer offensive lineman Kyle Hergel met with the local media earlier this week.



Hergel - who joined the Eagles from Texas State - has already boosted the competition level in the room and is also learning to play center on top of his usual guard position. Hergel was entertaining and full of smiles for his first bit of media availability.



ON WHAT IT'S LIKE BEING A BC EAGLE SO FAR

"Oh man, it's a pleasure. It'd kind of surreal, coming from an FCS program now. I went to a group of five program and now being at the Power Five level. It's an honor to don the jersey. Being an offensive lineman in their room with (BC's) long history of having great O-linemen here. It's pretty surreal."



ON IF HE'S NOTICED THE O-LINE GAINING CONFIDENCE BACK DURING SPRING BALL

"Yeah, no doubt. I think we have a really good cohesion starting to build in that group. Christian obviously being a huge piece of it and he's going to work himself back into it soon here. But, no, overall, we're ll real close off the field and on the field we're all working really hard. It starts with Coach (Applebaum) he keeps that group real tight and it's a pleasure to be around him every day."



ON THE PORTAL PROCESS AND CHOOSING BC

"It was wild. This was my second time actually going in the portal. The first time was crazy, but the second time was more wild because I was more of an established player. It was a process, but I fell in love with a lot of things here. It attracted me that great O-linemen come out of this place. Obviously, Coach Haf was No. 1, really one of the main reasons why I came here. Coach Snee was a huge part of my recruiting. Being around him and watching film with him every day, it was like, you can't really ask for much more as an offensive lineman. It's a pleasure to learn from him every day and from Coach App."



ON PLAYING CENTER ON TOP OF GUARD

"Its actually really good for my future career because I have to learn how to play it. It's important for me to learn how to pay it. I'm actually very privileged to have the ability to do that here. It is a lot, like I get reps here and there during practice, you kind of sprinkle in reps. I get bumped inside and someone bumps out, but it is what it is and it's awesome. It's such a great experience to learn how to play center and it's just going to develop my career."



ON DEVELOPING THE RUN GAME THIS YEAR

"Yeah, I definitely think the more we play with each other the better it's going to get. I'm a big believer in having the same guys intermixing throughout. Whether it be one lineup vs. the other, but being able to get reps with each other and it just looks better the more you work with each other."



ON SOME OF THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN FCS AND POWER 5 SO FAR

"You notice it for sure. Guys are bigger, guys are faster, you can't get away with a lot of things I got away with in FCS and group of five. But, the thing is, I've always put a huge emphasis on this in my career...I've never wanted to stay stagnant. I've always wanted to push myself and push my limits. After last year, I was done with college football, I was going to declare at Texas State. Circumstances applied and now I'm here. I'm very happy to be here and I can't wait to show what I can do at the Power 5 level this year....I'm a beast too."







