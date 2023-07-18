Following his introductory press conference on Monday morning, new baseball coach Todd Interdonato took some time to answer more questions from the handful of media members on hand.



ON WHAT HE WANTS THE PROGRAM IDENTITY TO BE



"You've got to start chipping it down into all four phases of the game and what you want to do. First and foremost, I think saying we're going to press a style of baseball onto the guys already here would be a little presumptuous. I can watch as much film as I've watched and look at as many things as I've looked at, but maybe someone has a skillset you can't see on film or can't see on paper. At Wofford, we gradually built into an aggressive style offense. On the pitching side, it was more about throwing strikes than it was about stuff. We try to play really solid defense...I think we'll work our way towards that through the years, but, certainly not going to do anything to knock on the skillset that's here. We've got to adjust to these guys as opposed to these guys adjusting to us."



ON WHAT EXCITES HIM ABOUT THIS TEAM FROM FILM HE'S WATCHED



"Just the talent. Just the talent and the skillset. You watch those guys and what they've done. Some of the outings John West put together and the way those guys play in the middle. Vin and Barry and those guys, what they do and just the talent that's in there. It's really exciting when you sit there and watch it on film. It's really athletic, really explosive and just a higher level of baseball."



ON WHAT HIS PHILOSOPHY IS WHEN IT COMES TO THE PORTAL



"We want to do this organically. We want to do it through the four year model of bringing those guys through, because like I've said before, the power is in the institution. If we have a chance to add or fill in a spot through the portal, I think BC provides a great opportunity. We have four guys that are committed through the portal to come and join us through the previous regime that all look like good players. We want to build a program. We don't want to put together team after team. We want to build a program. We want those portal guys to bring an additive or fill in a gap. Ideally, we want to do this organically."



ON HOW CONVERSATIONS HAVE GONE WITH OTHER PLAYERS



"They've just been great. I think really, in this day and age, they're able to access players that know us. I think one of the reasons Vin (Cimini) had so much confidence (in the hire) was because he had a childhood friend that was our third baseman at Wofford. He instantly reaches out to him, 'hey man, what have you got on Todd? How is he? and players are all connected throughout the country. They're just a DM away...what I can tell you is those guys did their research, for sure. That really came out. Those guys really did their research on me and our staff and how we want to play. They've been supportive. That's really good, because you know they're doing their homework."



ON HOW THIS TEAM CAN HOST A REGIONAL AND/OR GET TO OMAHA



"I was tracking BC's progress last year and there were so many times where they were a guaranteed host. Then, the Louisville weekend was a tough weekend for them to go through and it's just so tight. It's so tough. One of the things that's exciting about being in this region is I believe the NCAA wants a Regional in the Northeast. I think that's a sentiment...I'll tell you, in the Southeast region where we've been coaching the last 18 years, it's like, hey man, there's only so many to go around down here. There's only so many people in the Southeast that can host. They easily could have been granted a host last year. I think if BC would've hosted last year, no one would have really gone up in arms. I think the blueprint is there. You've got to do really well out of league...it's so similar to what happened to us at Wofford. In order for us to get an at-large in the SoCon, you had to be perfect. I even felt like in '22 we were perfect and still didn't get it with a 32 RPI and 42-16 and won the league by 4.5 games. That's how tight it is to host...I don't know the formula. That's the crazy thing about this formula, it's a moving goal post. It's a moving goal post every year. You've got human beings in that room...they all have the same criteria, but they don't have the same priorities."



ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH MIKE GAMBINO



"Mike and I have always had a great relationship. From the time we hired Sully, was with him for six weeks. Mike recommended him and called me six weeks later and said 'hey man, I've been thinking about it and we need to take him to BC,' and ever since then we've been in contact. He's been great through this whole transition. He's reached out, texted, called and said 'hey, anything I can do to help, anything you need?' I think he feels a lot like I feel about Wofford. You want it to be left in good hands...Mike has expressed that to me. He's confident we're the ones that have taken over and I think...I hope the fact that we have a relationship gives Mike a sense of calmness that we're the ones that have taken over as opposed to someone he didn't know."



ON IF ANY GUYS HAVE ENTERED THE PORTAL



"Yeah, I know John (West) is in and I know Adonys (Guzman) is in. Those guys are in and I've had long conversations with both of them. They're great kids and I will tell you that they've both said the same thing. Their heart is at Boston College. Their heart is at BC and this has kind of rattled their world. I understand it because I'm having the same conversations with the guys at Wofford. Everybody looks at these things program to program, but what those guys decide to do is for them to make that announcement once they get through. I've expressed to those guys that I have zero hard feelings about them going in because when things like this happen, it rattles you. You could be heartbroken. You could be lost. It could be all those things, so I've expressed to them we have no ill will for going in and they're welcome to be back. those guys are just taking some time to make their decision and I'm sure they'll make it at some point before the year starts."

















