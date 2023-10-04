Kyle Hergel spoke earlier this week following the win over UVA. Hergel and the rest of the offensive line have been much better this season through the first four games and will need to continue to improve if BC is going to completely turn things around after the 2-3 start.



Here's what the big guy had to say on Monday...



On what gave the unit the confidence to establish a dominant running game in the second half vs. UVA



"It was all week in practice. It was our preparation. We don't blink. We're not going to flinch. We've been there before. We've got a veteran group. A lot of guys have played a lot of ball on the offensive side of the ball and we're always in the game because we practice like it during the week."



On the importance of having versatility in the room



"It really starts with Coach Applebaum. He preaches versatility. Like, if you're a tackle you're going to play guard. If you're a guard you gotta play center. It's just how it works in the NFL, that's just how it is. We're really lucky that we do that because it gives us availability. You have to have the best five guys out there at all times. Whether it's someone at guard going to center or someone at guard going to tackle, having the versatility gives the ability to have the best five out there at all times."



On how gratifying the win over UVA was after the ugly loss to Louisville



"Yeah, it was great just getting back on the horse. College football's a crazy thing. I've played at three programs now and it doesn't get easier. Winning is tough and winning is earned. You just have to battle to the last whistle. It's a crazy game. Football's wild, but at the same time, you know you have great teammates and great support around you. Great coaches, that you can do anything. There's always going to be a belief with us in this room."



On playing with a running quarterback



"The play is never over. The play is never over, but the thing is that's really nice, you play 11-on-11 ball, right? You have the element of the QB running, so it's true 11-on-11 rather than having 10-on-11. It does add a little stress to the defense having that running quarterback. They have to defend a lot more different things with him available to run the ball. It's real nice for us as an offensive line in both aspects."



On what it meant having Ryan O'Keefe back with the team Sunday



"He's my roommate, so it was awesome. Yeah, I was pretty worried out there too, you know? Like, that's my guy, so I came in with him. we were like, the original two transfers. We lived together, we kind of went through the whole process together, so it was definitely tough seeing that happen. I was glad I got to go to the hospital and see him quick too, so it was really nice I got to do that. They let me in, so I wasn't going to just let him sit there alone. Reggie and Father Jack were there, but I made sure to go see my guy, so he's well taken care of. He's happy he's back home. We hung out (Sunday night), all the guys went out to get some dinner with him, so it was great to have him back."



More on O'Keefe



"Yeah, he's great. He's laughing all the time. He's a happy guy. He loves ball and he loves being around the guys, so he's happy. He was in good spirits the whole time. It's scary though, you know? You never know when it's your last play, but at the same time, he had a good mentality about it. He wanted us to go finish the job, get the win and that was like, one of the first things he asked me in the hospital. Like, he knew we won, he just asked me how it all went, but it was good to see him." (Adds they went to Stockyad for dinner and O'Keefe got some ribs).

