CHESTNUT HILL - Along with Coach Hafley and Drew Kendall, Donovan Ezeiruaku also spoke on Monday during in-person availability. Here's what he had to say...



ON THE FRUSTRATION OF THE HOLY CROSS GAME AFTER WATCHING THE FILM



"Of course. It felt like...it wasn't pretty. A win is a win, but we obviously thought that, or...after watching the film, if we could have cleaned up certain things that were pretty sloppy on game day, the win wouldn't have been close going out of that rain delay. But, yeah, a win is a win, but we knew every win isn't going to be pretty."



ON GOING FROM A GAME NOBODY EXPECTS THEM TO LOSE TO A GAME NOBODY EXPECTS THEM TO WIN



"It's not a lot of weight on our shoulders, honestly. We can go in this week playing free, being free because no one thinks we're gonna win. So, we've done it a couple times before in the past. Going into games where a highly ranked team...that feeling before that game, we practice very hard. we're going to be ready to go, but you can just play free. There's no expectations for us."



ON JORDAN TRAVIS



"Pretty good quarterback in my opinion. After playing him last year and watching the film from last year, I know he's a solid quarterback. Slippery guy, hard to bring down. I think we'll be ready up front, ready to go."



ON NO SACKS LAST WEEK AND HOW BC CAN GET PRESSURE THIS WEEK



"That's going to be an emphasis this week because we know they have a really good passing attack. It's going to be an emphasis to get back to the quarterback. It was frustrating last week, especially with the game plan, we didn't want him to scramble too much. I think it might have slowed down the pass rushes and the hurries, but it's going to be an emphasis this week because we do have to slow their QB down in terms of him being able to throw those passes."



ON LEADERS ADDRESSING THE PENALTY ISSUES



"That was addressed yesterday in our Sunday practice. We can't shoot ourselves in the foot. That undisciplined style of play, it doesn't work. Especially since we're going into ACC play now. We know that's not going to be acceptable. We cannot shoot ourselves in the foot anymore as much as we have these first two weeks. It's definitely been addressed."



ON IF THE WIN OVER A RANKED N.C. STATE TEAM LAST YEAR GIVES CONFIDENCE AGAINST FSU



"Personally, I haven't thought about it like that, but looking back on it, I know it's very possible. We made those plays in those big time moments, we stopped their offense. It's very possible. I would say even the past couple years - 2021 especially and I wasn't here for 2020 - but, those games against Clemson where we started off hot with no expectations like I said, playing free, playing the game we love...that's how those games get to rolling in our favor. They didn't obviously, but that's kind of the mentality."