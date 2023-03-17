If the BC defense is going to have a big year, one of the key components to that success is going to be Donovan Ezeiruaku.



Ereriruaku met with the media on Thursday after the team's third spring practice and as usual, had a big smile on his face the whole time. He's a mean guy on the field, but a true leader off it with the way he carries himself.



Here's what he had to say:



ON HAVING CO-DC'S

"Coach Aazaar brings the energy and he's going to get guys amped up. He's going to make sure we do our jobs and we're doing everything the right way. Then, Coach Duggan, he's not more laid back, but a little more calm. He'll really coach you up, talk to you schematically and all that. It's been good because it's a mixture of both, you know? Two smart dudes who know what they're talking about, know how to run this defense, so it's good."



ON THE DIFFERENCE IN STYLES COMPARED TO TEM LUKABU

"I would say a little more energy. Like you said, we definitely appreciate Coach Tem, he showed me a lot as well. But, I would just say (as far as difference in styles), just a lot more energy. Making sure guys are loose and having fun, but also doing what we have to do as well."



ON THE BIGGEST DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS YEAR AND LAST YEAR

"I'll just say emphasizing really attacking. Starting off fast, attacking - especially the first couple periods of practice - we want everybody going downhill, fast. No read-and-react, just kind of playing fast and getting downhill."



ON HAVING FUN THIS SEASON

"Yeah, it's definitely being felt. Especially when we go get a turnover, because turnovers win games. We've got to go celebrate as a team, as a defense. When the offensive guys get a big play, you hate seeing it (against us), but we've got to celebrate as a team. Go be hyped for each other. That's pretty much it, just go have fun."



ON EMMETT MOREHEAD'S RELATIONSHIP WITH THE DEFENSE

"Emmett is a great guy and that's what I think makes good leaders and it's something I'm working on myself. Having that connection with both sides of the football because if you have that connection with the offense and the defense, you can look at us on the other side of the ball and say 'hey, let's go get it,' and other guys respect that. We can look at them like 'alright, we've got your back,' as well. I'm trying to do the same and vice versa, it definitely plays a big role when the leaders have a good connection with both sides of the ball instead of just one side."



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF HAFLEY CHOOSING DUGGAN AND AAZAAR INSTEAD OF AN OUTSIDE VOICE

"It helps because the communication is the same. It's familiar faces. You don't have to go learn a whole new coaching style. We already have guys that we know. I've been here for three years, especially my class, this is my third spring and I've had them since I got here. Just that familiarity, that just helps a lot and definitely makes us go play harder for those guys because we know they've been behind us and had our back all these years."