Pupel Talks Getting Invite To Pats Rookie Minicamp
Spoke with former safety John Pupel on Friday after he got an invite to Pats rookie mnicamp next weekend.
The media can go Day 2 not Day 1, so I'll have some video from him against Maye/Milton/Baker/Polk next Saturday. Anyway, here's what he had to say:
“It was really special to hear from my agent that I’d be getting a shot to tryout for an NFL team It’s an opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream to be an NFL player. I look at it like the biggest job interview of my life for the job I’ve been working for my whole life.”
“I got a chance to talk to the Patriots following my Pro Day and do a chalk talk, which was a great experience."
“I hope how bad I want this comes through during the short time I’m with them for rookie mini camp, My attention to details, my ability to communicate, execute on defense and special teams.”