Spoke with former safety John Pupel on Friday after he got an invite to Pats rookie mnicamp next weekend.



The media can go Day 2 not Day 1, so I'll have some video from him against Maye/Milton/Baker/Polk next Saturday. Anyway, here's what he had to say:

“It was really special to hear from my agent that I’d be getting a shot to tryout for an NFL team It’s an opportunity to accomplish a lifelong dream to be an NFL player. I look at it like the biggest job interview of my life for the job I’ve been working for my whole life.”

“I got a chance to talk to the Patriots following my Pro Day and do a chalk talk, which was a great experience."

“I hope how bad I want this comes through during the short time I’m with them for rookie mini camp, My attention to details, my ability to communicate, execute on defense and special teams.”



