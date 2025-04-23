MBB Adds Former Butler Big Man Boden Kapke In Portal

After some good news last week, BC fans got some more on Wednesday afternoon.

Former Butler center Boden Kapke has joined the Eagles, with the PR department putting out a statement.

"We are extremely happy to have Boden join our program," said Earl Grant. "He brings a unique element to our program with his size, physicality, and skill level. He's a very good passer and has the ability to play inside-out. He brings great experience with the minutes he's played over the past two seasons. His work ethic and leadership will be a great asset to our program.

"I look forward to seeing the impact he makes at BC."

That experience is the most important thing, along with his massive 6'11," 255lb. frame. He appeared in 56 games for the last two seasons at Butler and joins BC with two years of eligibility still remaining. Now, a duo of Kapke and Hastings looks extremely enticing.

Kapke played for 13.4 minutes in 34 games last season, averaging 4.1 rebounds per game. Although those are modest numbers, he did post double-figures in scoring four times. His season-high was 14 points against Boise State in the College Basketball Crown tournament, connecting on 6-of-9 shots from the floor to go with five rebounds in 24 minutes.

Kapke also led the Bulldogs in rebounding four times, pulling down 10 or more rebounds twice. Kapke had 13 boards and three assists at Xavier and racked up his first collegie double-double on Jan. 31 at Seton Hall, putting up 13 points and 11 boards.