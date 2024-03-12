Just days after preaching how important local talent is to the next era of BC football, Bill O'Brien got a big commitment.



Worcester Academy junior Griffin Collins - listed as an ATH but could jus be classified as a 'dude' - announced his commitment to the Eagles on Twitter.



He kept it simple, writing 'COMMITTED!! GO EAGLES"



Listed at 6'4," 215lbs., Collins does a little bit of everything as a standout safety, wide receiver and tight end. Some of his other offers included Syracuse, Buffalo, Penn, Cornell, Brown and Columbia. Collins first announced his offer from O'Brien and the staff back on February 18th, which means he's been a priority for them basically Day 1.



It'll be very interesting to see which side of the ball for the staff ultimately wins out with Collins. The athleticism really stands out, especially on the basketball court where he's been a fantastic player. While it's extremely difficult to play both ways at the D1 level and the risk of injury in the lesser-skilled-part-of-the-field probably isn't worth it, maybe Collins can convince the staff to give him a look on both sides.



Either way, this is further proof of how much O'Brien values the local talent, getting a jump on it immediately.



