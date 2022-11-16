The Holy War is back on this weekend in South Bend when BC visits Notre Dame at 2:30 on Saturday.

Unfortunately, Phil Jurkovec probably won’t get a shot at handing his old team a loss, but teammate and tight end George Takacs sure will.

Takacs had eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns during his time with Notre Dame. On Tuesday, Takacs met with the media for regular availability and touched on a number of different things, including his return to face the Irish.

ON RETURNING TO NOTRE DAME

“I’m excited for a lot of reasons. I played there for four years and have great relationships with a lot of guys on the team still. I’m excited to go back and I’m excited to compete against them. It’s also a big game. We have another ranked matchup this week on the road, excited to get after it."

ON FACING 4 RANKED TEAMS THE LAST 6 WEEKS

“That’s the beauty of playing in the ACC. It’s one of the best conference’s in football, we know we’re going to play the elite of the elite every week. That’s an awesome opportunity. A lot of teams don’t get the chance to play against these big time teams in these big time games, so like with anybody we play, I’m excited.”

ON CHEMISTRY WITH MOREHEAD

“You get a little bit of work in during the season, but I was mostly working with Phil. Emmett’s done a good job and he’s really stepped up. We did a little bit of stuff last week, working on timing, stuff like that after practice. Just going to keep doing that this week and keep it rolling.”

ON THIRD DOWN FINAL DRIVE AND CONFIDENCE FROM MOREHEAD

“First of all, it’s huge that Emmett has that confidence in me to throw it to me a couple times, especially on that (final) drive since we haven’t worked together as much as I’ve dealt with Phil. I knew when the play was called that I was kind of up to win (the matchup) on that route. Had to make a big play. I was excited to do it and hopefully we can get more there.”

ON RECEIVERS CREATING SPACE FOR TIGHT ENDS

“It’s unbelievable. Having receivers like Zay and (Jaele) Gill and Joe and all those guys, we have one of - if not the best - receiving cores in the ACC. Having those guys outside, it just opens everything up. You’d be stupid not to respect those guys outside right now. For me, hopefully we can keep feeding off each other and maybe open some stuff up for them too.”

ON PREPARATION THIS WEEK

“Just your typical week. Just doing our job, nothing out of the ordinary.”

ON ND TIGHT END MICHAEL MAYER

He’s a good guy. I’ve been pretty close with him since he came in. So, for me, it’s going to be kind of cool to go head-to-head against him. He’s a good guy, he’s fun to be around.”