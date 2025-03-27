Recruits Discuss Latest Visits (Part 3)

Trying to do these once a week at least through the spring. A few more guys got back to me this week with their thoughts following a recent spring practice visit that included sitting in on team meetings and a tour of campus.

Zachary McKenzie (2028 QB/ATH; Suffield Academy)

"BC went really good! I really enjoyed being with the team and the QB’s. Being in the meetings with the team was really cool and I liked how Coach Lawing and Coach DiBiaso always gave an answer for any defense given to them. The tour around campus was very cool. I enjoyed the academic overview that we had and was impressed with how much academic support there is for the student athletes. Lastly, I enjoyed the conversation myself and Coach Dibiaso had."

Kennedy Jones (2029 DE/TE; Catholic Memorial)

"BC was amazing. From facilities, to the coaches and the campus, BC was truly great. It was a great environment where you can be yourself."

Brady Bekkenhuis (2026 OT; Arlington High School)

"BC is just the ideal place for me as of now, the staff treats me very well and they are always looking to help me improve not only as a player, but as a person and I truly appreciate that. Coach JP Walters is the man and I love talking with him!"