The 6'0, 188-pound prospect was committed to Akron prior to landing an offer from the Eagles.

Boston College landed a commitment from West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial cornerback Max Tucker on Tuesday, the eve of the early signing period.

Rivals.com ranks Tucker a two-star (5.3 RR) prospect. Tucker had also received offers from a host of other Group of Five and FCS programs.

Tucker had just taken an official visit to Akron the previous weekend.

Catholic Memorial won a state title earlier this month.