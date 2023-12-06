PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
Madsen's Big Night A Breath Of Fresh Air After Struggles In 2022-23
Kevin Stone
•
EagleAction
Staff Writer
While it was a total team effort in the win over CCSU on Tuesday night, there was a little more emotion and excitement from Mason Madsen.
Madsen had a team-high 17 points in the win and was raining three's early on. After dealing with health issues throughout the campaign last year, finally playing healthy is a huge relief for the senior guard.
"Being healthy this year is everything," he said Tuesday night. "Just not having to struggle through every day and kind of being able to focus on helping out other people instead of just worrying about myself, that's been really big. Then, I think you'll see the play increase with that. Obviously, with time and just comfortability, just being healthy."
Madsen got hot early on Tuesday night and acknowledged that the more you see them go in earlier, the easier it is to put up a night like he did.
"For sure, yeah. It definitely feels good to see it go through early," he said. "As a person who prides myself on my shooting ability, it's frustrating when they don't go in because you expect them too. So, yeah, it definitely feels good to see those go in early and it sets the tone for the rest of the game. I think it opens the floor up for everybody else too."
BC is going to need Madsen to continue being a sharpshooter off the bench throughout this long season if the Eagles are ultimately going to go where they expect to go.