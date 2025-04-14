Recruits Discuss Recent Visits (Part 6)

Heard back from a few more guys that were on campus for the last week of spring ball, some earlier in the week, some in the building for the final scrimmage on Saturday.

Here's a few of their thoughts on the experience...

Zymari 'Z' Bailey (2026 OLB) Randolph High School

"It was great being at BC. Their spring ball says it all, how they're a very fast paced team and intense and everyone's getting after it. All around a great experience overall to see how a high D1 team practices with lots of intensity and how coachable they were over the whole practice. Me and my teammate Ayden Davis were also talking about how we’ve been to some other D1 institutions, but this was top one. One of the biggest takeaways for us was that there’s a real sense of brotherhood there. It’s not just talk, they hold each other accountable, but you can also feel how close the players are. Everyone’s on the same page and the energy was really positive, like they’re building toward something bigger."

Charles Carpenter-Simms (2027 DB/WR) Dexter Southfield

"I thought it was a great experience getting to meet the coaches and see the intensity that’s upheld during practice. I think the culture stands out the most to me out of all of the visits i’ve been on so far."

Elijah Goins (2027 C/O DB/WR) Dakota High School, Detroit, MI

"BC was a warm welcome for me and my family from the start. The conversations and meetings I had with Coach Thurin, Coach C-Rob, Coach Lewis and Coach O’Brien were great. They all spoke the truth and how they were speaking made me feel like I was already apart of the BC family. Out of all the visits I went on that was one of the top ones on my list!"

Alex Weber (2026 C/O LB) Franklin High School

"It is a huge privilege to have the opportunity to visit some of the best institutions in the country. What I have noticed from my visits throughout New England is that you will find quality football along with first class education at pretty much every school in the Northeast. On these visits, I have been able to connect with a variety of coaches of all different styles and in every interaction, I learn so much more about the recruiting process and becoming an overall better football player. Different schools have their own style of how they operate but one aspect that stays consistent across all schools is the level of compete and energy between the players."

Cameron Melvin (2026 C/O DE/DT/LB) Cleveland High School, Clayton, NC

"It was great to be able to have one-on-one conversations with my area recruiter, DL coach, and defensive coordinator to see where I stand with the program and talking about players' expectations as student athlete and life after your playing career. Coach Thomas showed me where he sese me fitting on the defensive line after evaluating my film. The overall scene is amazing especially on a snowy day like yesterday! Facilities were top notch!"

Kaiden Melvin (2029 C/O DL/OL) Cleveland High School, Clayton, NC

"Enjoyed the opportunity with being C/O 2029 it gave the staff visual of my height and weight early and an opportunity to watch my older brother going through the recruiting process.I love how the staff made key points about life after sports and what they have to offer through education and the alumni community being very supportive.

John Stadler (2028 QB) Andover High School

"I have been to BC a few times now. First time was this summer for 7v7 tournament, then I was invited to a few games this fall, and again this spring for this visit and tour. Every time I visit, I am more impressed with the campus, facilities, staff, players and also everyone that works to support the team. The recruiting staff is friendly and knowledgeable. The campus is so impressive. The grounds always look perfect. The facilities are incredible. Practices are run very efficiently, and there is no wasted time. The players all seem to understand their roles. Practices were competitive, but you could also see the camaraderie within the team. Everyone is proud to be at BC and takes pride in working hard together. BC is definitely the most impressive program and campus that I've visited. At this point in my recruiting journey, BC stands above the others schools by a mile."

Ben Schreiber (2026 OLB/ATH) Needham/Choate

"The BC visit was a very good experience. It was a very intense and a high paced practice. Looked like a team that practiced to win."