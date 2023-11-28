Defensive back Jason Scott has put his name into the portal. The 5'11, 182-pounder from Olney (Md.) Our Lady of Good Counsel has been with BC since signing with the Eagles in 2020.

Another Boston College player has entered the NCAA transfer portal, bidding farewell to the Eagles and clearing up roster space for moves the staff might make to follow.

Scott has been a regular special teams contributor for Boston College for each of the last four seasons.

This year Scott has only seen action in three games, so he can preserve a redshirt from this year. He may also be able to get another season of eligibility for the 2020 COVID season.

Air Force, Buffalo, Campbell, East Carolina, Kent State, UMass, Michigan State, Rutgers, Temple, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia are other schools that had offered Scott when he was coming out of high school.

Josh Hardy, Shitta Sillah, and Andre Hines have also gone into the portal from Boston College. Eagle Action has already reported that Shaw WR Donte Lee Jr is being pursued by BC in the portal.