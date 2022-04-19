Gianni Thompson Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College men's basketball forward Gianni Thompson has entered the transfer portal, according to Verbal Commits.

The former three-star recruit from Brimmer and May School in Newton averaged 1.3 points, 1.0 rebounds and 7.5 minutes per game in 19 appearances as a true freshman.

Thompson, a 6-foot-8 wing, converted just 9-of-28 field goal attempts in 2021-22, but he was 4-of-12 from downtown.

He played in 15 ACC games this past season, including the Eagles' first-round victory over Pitt in the conference tournament. Thompson logged double-digit minutes in six of those matchups.

He tied a season high with six points against North Carolina on Jan. 2 and against Pitt on Jan. 30.

Thompson played his most minutes (18) versus Florida State on Feb. 21 but was 0-of-3 from the field with a trio of turnovers—that said, he did pull down four boards in the win.

He didn't get quite as much run as classmate Kanye Jones, a former three-star guard who transferred to Buffalo earlier this offseason.

Like the Langford brothers and center Justin Vander Baan—in the portal now, too—Thompson played AAU with Mass Rivals.

In 2019-20, he was an All-NESPAC Class AA selection for Brimmer and May. He posted 19.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game that season.

Thompson had offers from the likes of Virginia Tech, VCU, Temple and Providence, in addition to BC.

He's the third Eagle to hit the portal this offseason.