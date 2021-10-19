Georgia ATH Whit Weeks: BC's coaches are "the real deal"
One of the visitors in Chestnut Hill on Saturday made his way to campus from the Southeast.Georgia's Whit Weeks has been in BC's crosshairs, and the staff had an in-person chance to impress him ove...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news